The New England Patriots entered free agency week among the league leaders in salary cap space, and they sure are using it. After focusing on offense early on, the team’s latest move addresses its defense and special teams.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Sione Takitaki is joining New England on a two-year deal worth $6.5 million. Through incentives, that value can increase to $10 million.

A linebacker out of BYU, Takitaki entered the league as a third-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Starting out primarily as a special teamer, the 6-foot-1, 238-pounder also steadily increased his opportunities on defense over the following five seasons. He played a career-high 567 defensive snaps during his 2023 campaign.

In total, the 28-year-old appeared in 75 regular season and playoff contests for the Browns. He registered a combined 279 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Now joining the Patriots, Takitaki is the latest ex-Brown to come aboard.

Like quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who also agreed to a contract on Monday, both players have previous connections to New England. Whereas Brissett was drafted by the Patriots and played under their current offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, in 2022, Takitaki arrived in Cleveland when Patriots scouting director Eliot Wolf served as the Browns’ assistant general manager.

Together with Brissett, Takitaki is one of four outside free agents recently added to the Patriots roster. The pair joins offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor and running back Antonio Gibson.