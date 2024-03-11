Impending free agent Jalen Reagor will be staying in the New England Patriots’ plans.

The wide receiver has agreed to re-sign with the organization on a one-year deal, as first reported Monday night by Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Reagor, 25, arrived in Foxborough as part of the practice squad after clearing waivers at the NFL’s 53-man deadline last August. A promotion to the active roster would come by the end of October on the heels of reaching the league limit in standard elevations. He went on to appear in 11 games, including one start, by season’s end.

By then, Reagor had handled seven receptions for 138 yards and turned his lone rush into 17 yards. And back deep, the explosive TCU product netted 221 yards through seven kickoff returns, including a 98-yard touchdown on New Year’s Eve versus the Buffalo Bills.

His 2023 brought 308 snaps on offense to go with 30 snaps on special teams.

Entering the NFL in the first round of the 2020 draft at No. 21 overall, Reagor spent his initial two campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. During his time between the NFC clubs, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound target made 45 appearances, including 24 starts.

Over that span, Reagor totaled 72 catches for 799 yards and four touchdowns as well as 18 carries for 83 yards. In the kicking game, he also found the end zone on a 73-yard punt return as a rookie.

The legal tampering period opened Monday at 12 p.m. ET. The new league year will follow Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.