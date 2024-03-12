What re-signing Jalen Reagor in free agency means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots capped off the first day of the NFL’s negotiating window by re-signing wide receiver Jalen Reagor to a one-year contract. After joining the team in October last season, Reagor is now set to spend the entire offseason in Foxboro to fight for a roster spot.

Here’s what the re-signing means for New England from a big picture perspective.

Offensive depth

Appearing in 11 games for a depleted Patriots offense last season, Reagor made a few plays down the stretch as a go-ball receiver and gadget player due to his speed. That included a pair of 30-yard receptions in New England’s final two games as well as a 17-yard run in the finale.

Reagor still struggles with drops and doesn’t threaten defenses much underneath, but teams can do worse than having his skillset on the bottom of the depth chart.

Returner value

Where Reagor truly made his mark last season was as a kick returner. Despite not taking over the role full-time until Week 13, Reagor averaged over 30 yards per return and brought one back 98 yards for a touchdown against Buffalo.

Entering camp, he could be considered the top return option next to cornerback Isaiah Bolden — which could be notable as the NFL seems set to make the kick return a larger part of the game again moving forward with a new set of rules.

Receiver outlook

Re-signing Reagor should change nothing for the Patriots outlook at the wide receiver position. While his contract details are not yet known, the one-year deal suggests a low-money deal with minimal guarantees.

As mentioned above, Reagor will enter camp in competitions as both a returner and receiver — perhaps fighting another speedster in Tyquan Thornton for a roster spot. This move will not stop New England from adding a top of the depth chart wide receiver in free agent, the draft, or finding a trade partner.