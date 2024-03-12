Patriots winners and losers from Day 1 of the NFL legal tampering period

The New England Patriots entered free agency week among the league leaders in available resources, and they did not hesitate to invest parts of it as soon as the NFL legal tampering period opened on Monday.

Not only did the club re-sign two of its free agents — offensive lineman Michael Onwenu and wide receiver Jalen Reagor — it also brought in three players from the outside: QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Antonio Gibson, and LB Sione Takitaki. Those moves naturally have an impact not just on the players involved, but the rest of the New England roster as well.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at those who indirectly benefit, and those who don’t.

Winners

RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Due to a lack of a true receiving back, the former fourth-round draft pick had to see more snaps in the passing game over the last two seasons. While Stevenson has handled himself admirably, reducing his workload likely is in the best interest of both him and the team. Signing the versatile Antonio Gibson to a three-year contract should help with that.

PR Marcus Jones: As one of the most dynamic players on the Patriots’ roster, Jones has the ability to be an impact player on offense, defense and special teams. However, as with the aforementioned Rhamondre Stevenson, limiting his workload — especially coming off season-ending shoulder injury — is probably not a wrong idea. Enter Antonio Gibson and Jalen Reagor, who both have experience as kickoff returners and could therefore take some pressure off of Jones in that area.

G Sidy Sow: The Patriots’ offensive line remains a work in progress, but Sow played some encouraging football as a rookie in 2023 and should remain in line to start at right guard again as a sophomore. If so, the re-signing of Michael Onwenu is good news for him: playing between established veterans at center (David Andrews) and right tackle (Onwenu), and continuously building chemistry with them, can only be a positive for Sow’s development.

WR Tyquan Thornton: First things first: unless Thornton shows some marked improvement in Year 3, his long-term outlook with the Patriots will be in question. That being said, the upcoming release of DeVante Parker might give him an opportunity to increase his opportunities as a boundary receiver. He needs to take advantage of those, obviously, but the opening at the X-receiver spot seemingly plays into his hands for now.

The rookie QB: With Mac Jones off to Jacksonville, the Patriots drafting a quarterback early in April looks like a foregone conclusion. Whether it be Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, or somebody else entirely, they will enter an offense that retained one of its most important players on Monday (Michael Onwenu) and also added an experienced QB capable of serving as a mentor and bridge starter (Jacoby Brissett).

Losers

QB Bailey Zappe and QB Nathan Rourke: One QB’s gain is another QB’s loss. Whereas the expected incoming rookie should benefit from having Jacoby Brissett around, the Patriots’ current passers — Zappe and Rourke — likely do not at least as far as their job security is concerned. Their standing on the roster was already anything but firm, but a new quarterback on a “he’ll be on the 53”-type of deal could spell doom for both.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: The Patriots mean business, that much became clear when the release of DeVante Parker was reported. The underproducing veteran is being let go despite the team taking on a net negative cap hit as a result, seemingly showing that even that won’t stop New England from making moves at the position. Smith-Schuster, who caught only 29 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown in 2023, could be next on the chopping block.

RB JaMycal Hasty: Free agency addition Antonio Gibson is a veteran running back with experience as a receiver and in the return game. Sound familiar? Backup RB JaMycal Hasty is as well. Even though the Patriots could take both into training camp, Hasty’s chances of making the team took a serious hit with Gibson in the fold.

The edge depth: When the legal tampering period opened at noon on Monday, the Patriots had only two edge defenders on their roster for 2024. Meanwhile, three members of the group — Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Mack Wilson — entered the open market. Of those three, one is already a goner: Wilson joining the Arizona Cardinals thins out the herd on the edge and seemingly makes re-signing Jennings and Uche a higher priority.