The New England Patriots have found a new quarterback. While it remains to be seen whether or not Jacoby Brissett will start any games for the club after arriving on a one-year, $8 million free agency deal, he is expected to play a valuable role as the organization rebuilds its offense.

The Patriots and Brissett, of course, are no strangers to one another. That said, here is a refresher about the 31-year-old — his career since leaving New England in 2017, his 2023 campaign with the Washington Commanders, and more.

Hard facts

Name: Jacoby Brissett

Position: Quarterback

Opening day age: 31 (12/11/1991)

Size: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Contract status: 1 year, $8M base value ($12M max)

Experience

A four-star recruit out of high school, Brissett started his college career at the University of Florida but after seeing limited opportunities transferred to North Carolina State. In two seasons as the Wolfpack’s starting quarterback, he completed 458 of 765 pass attempts (59.8%) for 5,258 yards, 43 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while also gaining 899 yards on the ground and finding the end zone nine times.

His production, experience, and dual-threat capabilities made Brissett a target for the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. The team invested the 91st overall selection in the third round to get him aboard, installing him as the No. 3 option on a depth chart also including Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Nonetheless, he still appeared in three games with two starts for the for the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Brissett went 34-of-55 (61.8%) for 400 yards with an additional 83 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. But even though he had shown promise, the Patriots decided to send him to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett ahead of the 2017 season.

Brissett spent four years as a Colt, starting 30 total games. He signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, adding five more starts to his résumé, before another one-and-done stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2022. After 11 starts as a Brown, he joined the Commanders in a backup capacity the following offseason.

In total, Brissett has seen action in 79 games with 48 starts. He has completed 981 of 1,600 passes at the NFL level (61.3%) for 10,574 yards with 51 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also has scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

2023 review

Stats: 3 games (0 starts) | 46 offensive snaps (4.2%) | 18-of-23 (78.3%), 224 passing yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs | 3 carries, 19 yards

Season recap: After starting 11 games in place of a suspended Deshaun Watson for the Browns in 2022, Brissett went on to leave the team in free agency: the Commanders brought him aboard via a one-year, $8 million contract that included $7.5 million in guarantees. That deal gave him an opportunity to compete for Washington’s starting position, but he eventually lost out to Sam Howell and spent the majority of the year as QB3.

In that capacity, Brissett saw action in three games. The first opportunity came late in what was at that point a lopsided Week 13 contest versus the Miami Dolphins: the Commanders were down 45-15 when he saw his first three snaps of the season, all of them hand-offs.

Two weeks later, following Washington’s bye, he entered a game against the Los Angeles Rams down 28-7 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, Brissett led back-to-back touchdown drives to make it a one-score game. L.A. ran out the clock afterwards, but he still finished the contest going 8-of-10 for 124 yards and a couple of scores.

In Week 16 versus the New York Jets, the score was 27-7 when he was brought in midway through the third period. Again, Brissett almost led a successful comeback. Completing 10 of 13 passes for 100 yards and a TD, he actually put the Commanders up 28-27 with less than five minutes to go. The Jets did score a game-winning field goal with 5 seconds on the clock.

Despite his success and the struggles of Washington’s starting QB, Brissett was never elevated to the top spot. In fact, he was inactive as an emergency No. 3 for the final two games of the season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Patriots preview

What will be his role? Brissett is one of three quarterbacks currently on the Patriots’ depth, and he projects to sit atop and ahead of incumbent starter Bailey Zappe and backup Nathan Rourke. Whether that status will remain intact heading into the season will be seen and depend on any follow-up additions in the draft. Realistically, there are two roles Brissett might play: No. 2 quarterback behind a highly-drafted rookie, or bridge starter until said rookie is ready to take over either down the stretch or in 2025.

What is his growth potential? Heading into his ninth season in the NFL, Brissett is well-established as a player from a strengths/weaknesses perspective. Accordingly, all growth will likely only be marginal. That said, his experience of a) already playing in New England before, and b) working under Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt from their time in Cleveland in 2022 should help him quickly adapt to his new surroundings — and possibly allow him to be more impactful than he was in Washington.

Does he have positional versatility? As a quarterback, Brissett’s positional flexibility is obviously limited. That said, within the context of his position he has shown that he can be more than “just” a pocket passer. Not counting kneel-downs, he has 190 career rushing attempts under his belt for 953 yards — an average of 5.0 yards per run — and those 15 scores mentioned earlier. Nobody will confuse him with Lamar Jackson or prime Cam Newton, but he can make plays with his feet.

What does it mean for New England’s salary cap? The full structure of Brissett’s contract is not yet available, but the reported one-year, $8 million pact with up to $4 million extra in incentives will naturally reduce New England’s cap space. It also will remove another player from the Top-51 list. For example, if his cap hit stands at $8 million (and chances are it is slightly lower due to the fact he was inactive for the final two games of the 2023 season) the Patriots would therefore lose $7.085 million in cap space.

What does it mean for New England’s draft outlook? If anything, adding Brissett to the mix makes the Patriots’ plans even more obvious: they will select a quarterback in the draft, possibly as early as their No. 3 selection. Who they will go after remains to be seen, but he will get a chance to learn from and possibly sit behind the veteran addition this season.

How safe is his roster spot? Without knowing the guarantees in his contract it is impossible to make a safe assumption. That being said, the chances of Brissett being on the Patriots’ roster in 2024 are very high — both due to the base value of his deal, and because of the team’s current quarterback situation and potential plans heading into the draft.

One-sentence verdict: Brissett joining the Patriots always felt like a realistic possibility, and the reunion makes plenty of sense considering the circumstances of player and team alike.