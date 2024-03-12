While free agency is dominating the NFL news cycle at the moment, the league’s 32 teams are also knee-deep in preparations for the upcoming draft. With a little over six weeks to go, the pro day cycle is in full swing — including at the University of Oregon on Tuesday.

The New England Patriots will use the opportunity to take an up-close look at quarterback prospect Bo Nix. A potential first-round draft pick, who is coming off a record-breaking career as the Ducks’ starter, Nix will be watched by four members of the Patriots’ coaching staff and scouting department.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney will be in attendance alongside college scouting director Camren Williams, national scout Tony Kinkela, and area scout J.T. Hill. While Nix is not the only player for them to watch — projected second-round wide receiver Troy Franklin is another player possibly on New England’s radar — the QB will naturally be the main attraction.

Nix, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds, had a productive career at Oregon. Arriving as a transfer in 2022 following a three-year stint at Auburn, he went on to start 27 games over his final two college seasons — bringing his total number of starts to an NCAA record 61. That is not the only time he found his way into the college football record books.

Nix also owns the single-season completion percentage mark after hitting on 77.4 percent of his passes in 2023. In total, he went 364-of-470 for 4,508 yards with 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions in his final college campaign.

Nix was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and also invited to the Senior Bowl. He quarterbacked the National team in Mobile, and also came in close contact with the Patriots’ contingent led by ex-wide receivers coach — and offensive coordinator for the American squad — Troy Brown.

The 24-year-old is one of the top quarterback prospects available in this year’s draft. While not on the same level as the consensus top four (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy), he could make sense as a Patriots target. While it seems more likely the team will pick one of those four at No. 3 overall, Nix might become attractive in case New England moves out of its current slot in a trade-down scenario.