Mike Gesicki’s stint with the New England Patriots will be a one-and-done affair. The veteran tight end, who had joined the team last offseason, is leaving again to sign a one-year free agency deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gesicki’s new contract is worth up to $3.25 million. The actual base value will be lower than that.

Gesicki, 28, started his NFL career as a second-round selection by the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 draft. He went on to spend the first five years of his career with the team, catching 233 passes for 2,632 yards and 19 touchdowns in a combined 82 regular season and playoff games.

But while the Dolphins decided to franchise-tag Gesicki for the 2022 season, he left after one relatively quiet year under new head coach Mike McDaniel. The Patriots scooped him up, signing him to a one-year, $4.5 million deal that included $3.55 million in guarantees.

The hope was that Gesicki and new teammate Hunter Henry would give the Patriots a viable one-two punch at the tight end position. That never materialized, however, and Gesicki ended the year with only 29 receptions for 244 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 17 games — his worst statistical output since his rookie campaign.

Now, he is headed to Cincinnati. The Patriots, meanwhile, have to find a way to replace their No. 2 tight end, who was on the field for 50.4 percent of offensive snaps in 2023.