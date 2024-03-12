What losing Mike Gesicki in free agency means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots saw their second internal free agent depart on Tuesday, as tight end Mike Gesicki inked a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Gesicki’s short tenure with New England ended with the tight end hauling in just 29 receptions for 244 yards and a pair of scores.

While the Patriots won't have much production to replace, here’s what losing Gesicki means for the team moving forward.

Depth chart down to two

Entering free agency, the Patriots saw their top three tight ends — Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown — all set to hit the open market. New England was able to retain Henry on a three-year deal the day before legal tampering began, but the depth behind him remains barren.

With Gesicki now off to Cincinnati and Brown still unsigned, just La’Michael Pettway stands behind Henry on the tight end depth chart. Pettway was signed to New England’s practice squad near the end of last season before joining the active roster on a two-year contract ahead of season finale. He was not made active in the Week 18 contest however, so he has still yet to appear in a NFL game.

Veteran additions

With just Pettway behind Henry, New England will add to their tight end depth chart moving forward. The Patriots may prefer adding someone with a run blocking skillset, continuing to make Brown a re-sign candidate.

Elsewhere on the market, Gerald Everett is the top remaining tight end and would provide a more explosive skillset to pair with Henry. Harrison Bryant, who worked with Alex Van Pelt in Cleveland, also remains a logical veteran option to watch.

Eyes towards the draft

Beyond adding a veteran in free agency, New England should look towards the draft to add a younger player to the room. Projected first-round pick Brock Bowers may be too rich, but Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders could be in play for the Patriots on day two if they are looking for an immediate impact type of player.

If they opt for more of a project player, there are an intriguing number of tight ends projected to go on day three. That group includes Penn State’s Theo Johnson, Illinois’ Tip Reiman, Ohio State’s Cade Stover, Colorado State’s Dallin Holker, and Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott.