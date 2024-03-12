What losing Mack Wilson in free agency means for the Patriots

On Monday, Mack Wilson became the New England Patriots’ first free agent this week to leave for another team. The linebacker, who is coming off a solid season as a rotational member of the Patriots defense, will be joining the Arizona Cardinals on a three-year deal once the new league year starts on Wednesday.

What does his departure mean for the Patriots and their own free agency, meanwhile? Let’s find out.

The home town discount didn’t work

The Patriots made an “competitive offer” to Wilson leading up to free agency, trying to keep him on a deal similar to the one he eventually ended up signing in Arizona. However, he instead decided to test the market and was rewarded with a three-year, $12.8 million contract — one actually not too far off from what New England had to offer.

However, the contract structure the Cardinals presented was seemingly more attractive to the 26-year-old. Even though Wilson played some solid football especially down the stretch in 2023, and had expressed optimism about the Patriots’ new leadership under head coach Jerod Mayo, he therefore decided to take his talents to the desert rather than stay put in New England for the foreseeable future.

The edge depth suffers a hit

Part of why Wilson’s impact increased late during the 2023 season was the fact that the Patriots started to use him more as an edge rather than in the traditional off-the-ball linebacker role he had played for most of his NFL career. While he still continued seeing snaps in that capacity, he looked comfortable playing on the line of scrimmage — to a point where bringing him back with the edge depth in mind would have made sense.

However, that plan never came to fruition. This, in turn, is a potential blow to New England’s quality at that particular spot.

At the moment, after all, the Patriots only have two pure edges signed: Pro Bowler Matthew Judon and practice squad member William Bradley-King. Off-ball linebacker Jahlani Tavai and Monday acquisition Sione Takitaki also have experience moving up to man those spots, but the overall depth as currently constructed is still suspect.

Of course, the Patriots have an easy way to bolster it: re-signing at least one of unrestricted free agents Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche, or bringing some outside talent into the fold either in free agency or through the draft.

Regardless of what they decide to do, investments need to be made.

Marte Mapu might see increased action in the box

In a mic’d up segment shared by the Patriots last season, Kyle Dugger and Ja’Whaun Bentley complained about rookie Marte Mapu being labeled a linebacker rather than a safety. “He definitely ain’t a linebacker,” Bentley said.

While the Patriots did indeed use Mapu all over their second and third levels to play into his strengths as a hybrid player, Mack Wilson leaving in free agency might prompt a slight adaptation of plans. Wilson, after all, saw the field regularly on passing downs as an athletic coverage off-ball ‘backer.

Mapu is not as bulky as Wilson, but his skillset might make him a fit to take over that role nonetheless. Him seeing more linebacker-like snaps in Year 2 could very well happen.

Wilson will factor into the compensatory mix, theoretically

The Patriots are among the league leaders in salary cap space, and if they spend to their capabilities when it comes to outside free agents it likely will not matter; they will not end up getting many if any compensatory draft picks in 2025. That said, Wilson does factor into the mix even in that case.

At the moment, Over the Cap has him cancel out the one-year, $8 million deal signed by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Patriots are still on the negative side, though, having signed three total outside free agents versus two losses (Wilson, Mike Gesicki).