Veteran wideout DeVante Parker reportedly joining Eagles following Patriots departure

DeVante Parker has found his next roster on the eve of the new league year.

The Philadelphia Eagles have reached agreement with the veteran wide receiver on a one-year deal, as first reported Tuesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news comes an afternoon after the New England Patriots informed Parker of his impending release and permitted him to speak with other teams. He had $3.19 million of his upcoming salary guaranteed after signing a contract extension last July that carried cap hits of $6.466 million in 2024 and $6.566 million in 2025.

According to Schefter, the Eagles will be paying $1.2 million to bring the soon-to-be free agent into the fold.

Parker, 31, totaled 33 receptions for 394 yards in 2023. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound perimeter target started each of his 13 appearances and was held without a touchdown for the first time in his NFL career.

Originally entering the league out of Louisville at pick No. 14 overall in the 2015 draft, Parker caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns during his tenure with the Miami Dolphins. He arrived in Foxborough during the 2022 offseason through an AFC East trade that included a swap of selections in the third and fifth rounds.

From there, Parker’s inaugural Patriots campaign featured 31 catches for 539 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games.

The official start of the league year hits Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Leading up to then out wide, New England has retained Kendrick Bourne on a three-year deal and Jalen Reagor on a one-year deal.