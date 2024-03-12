Christian Elliss becomes latest exclusive rights free agent retained by Patriots

The New England Patriots made three exclusive rights free agent re-signings official on Tuesday. As the team announced, quarterback Nathan Rourke and offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. will be back in 2024, as will be linebacker/special teamer Christian Elliss.

As opposed to the Rourke and Wheatley Jr. signings, which have already been reported, Elliss has not been accounted for until now. The 25-year-old will, however, stay in New England on a one-year ERFA tender worth $985,000.

Elliss arrived in New England in December. After he was cut by his previous team, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots picked him up on the waiver wire — one of six total teams to put in a claim, and the one with the lowest priority.

Appearing in the Patriots’ final four games of the 2023 season, Elliss saw action on the kickoff and punt return and coverage teams and was on the field for 87 of a possible 120 total snaps during that span (72.5%). He registered a pair of tackles before heading into exclusive rights free agency this offseason.

Now back with the Patriots, he projects as a possible core member of a special teams unit that will feature new faces both on and off the field. In addition, he will offer depth at the off-the-ball linebacker position.

Elliss entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2021, starting his career with brief stints in Minnesota, Philadelphia and San Francisco. He rejoined the Eagles in late November of his rookie campaign and finally found some stability in his pro career; he went on to play a combined 22 regular season and playoff games for the club until his release during the 2023 season.