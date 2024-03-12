What re-signing Josh Uche in free agency means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots took care of another one of their internal free agents Tuesday afternoon, as they agreed to terms on a one-year deal with pass rusher Josh Uche.

From a big picture perspective, here's what retaining the 2020 second-round pick means for New England.

Hometown discount

After reportedly not receiving a contract offer by New England before free agency, Uche hit the market and drew interest. However, the 25-year old’s priority was to return to Foxboro and he passed over better offers to do so — inking a one-year, $3 million deal with the Patriots instead.

Much of the allure For Uche prioritizing a retain to New England was because of new head coach Jerod Mayo, who the edge rusher is a big fan of.

“When I first got here, Jerod was my position coach. I was very young, had a lot of maturing to do,” Uche said shortly after Mayo was named the team's next head coach. “He had a lot of patience with me and just the lens he sees the game through is just a very creative lens and gives the players a lot of flexibility to maximize their talents. So, I think Coach Mayo is a great hire.”

Change of approach?

Uche’s new deal carries a base value of $3 million, but $5 million of incentives are also included. Maxing out his deal could mean a return to his 2022 form in which he posted a career-high 11.5 sacks.

The pass rusher’s production took a hit last season as he battled injury and was limited in his pass rush approach in order to showcase a more disciplined mindset along the edge. However, players have hinted at a more aggressive defensive approach under Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington, that could perhaps allow Uche to get back to his ’22 self and be free to pin his ears back and attack opposing quarterbacks.

If that’s the case, Uche could see his role take a step forward as he has never played over 40 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps in a season.

Positional outlook

The edge group could have become a sneaky position of need for New England this offseason. Now, Uche rejoins Matthew Judon to return the team’s two best pass rushers. Judon’s status will be worth monitoring, however, as he enters the final year of his contract with no guaranteed money remaining.

If the duo returns, New England may not need to allocate many more resources into the position. A small addition — such as project player to add youth to the group with Keion White or veteran depth — would make the most sense.

Eyes on Anfernee

That last addition to the room could be Anfernee Jennings, who remains a free agent after a huge breakout season for the Patriots in 2023. If New England still views Uche as a part-time player, re-signing Jennings — who was tied for second among all on-the-line defenders in run stops (38) last season — would be a wise choice.

Through the early hours of free agency, however, all has been quiet on his front.