After three seasons with the New England Patriots, Jalen Mills is moving on to East Rutherford.

The veteran defensive back has reached agreement with the New York Giants on a one-year deal, as first reported Tuesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mills, 29, made 34 starts through 43 games in Foxborough after arriving as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Originally on a four-year, $24 million pact, he had his contract revised last March. The move brought $3.3 million in cap space, a reduction to $1.75 million in base salary, a max value of $6.1 million as well as a voided 2024.

And a switch from outside cornerback to box safety.

By the end of the 4-13 campaign, Mills had appeared in every game for New England’s secondary while starting eight. Seeing 40 percent of the defensive snaps, he recorded 45 tackles to go with one pass deflection and one forced fumble.

A groin injury kept Mills sidelined for the final six weeks of 2022. Prior to then, he had served as a full-time starter at corner for the Patriots on the way to recording 78 tackles, 12 passes defended, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

The versatile LSU product entered the league in the seventh round of the 2016 draft at No. 233 overall. His initial six seasons would be spent with the Philadelphia Eagles, earning a Super Bowl LI ring. Now he returns to the NFC East.

The NFL’s legal tampering window opened Monday at 12 p.m. ET. The new league year officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.