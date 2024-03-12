At tight end, the depth chart now stands at three for the New England Patriots.

The organization has agreed to terms with free agent Austin Hooper on a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, as reported Tuesday evening by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the pact carries a base value of $3 million.

Hooper, 29, has appeared in 122 games since entering the league with the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2016 draft. The former No. 81 overall pick out of Stanford earned consecutive Pro Bowl selections during his initial stop, which also included a Super Bowl LI appearance versus the Patriots.

He went on to overlap with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt with the Cleveland Browns before moving on to the Tennessee Titans in 2022 and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.

A veteran of 68 starts, Hooper’s NFL career has spanned 364 receptions for 3,702 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was kept out of the end zone for the first time last season, finishing his AFC West stint with 25 catches for 234 yards while playing 53 percent of the offensive snaps alongside rookie tight end Michael Mayer.

Hooper, listed at 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, joins a room in Foxborough that also includes extended captain Hunter Henry and 53-man promotion La’Michael Pettway under contract.

The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.