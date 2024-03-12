Seahawks agree to terms with former Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown, per report

After spending 2023 with the New England Patriots, Pharaoh Brown is heading to the NFC West.

The veteran tight end has reached agreement on a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, according to a report Tuesday evening from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It carries a max value of $3.9 million.

Brown, 29, arrived in Foxborough as part of the practice squad last August after being released by the Indianapolis Colts at the 53-man deadline. A promotion to the active roster followed before the season opener. From there, he appeared in all 17 games while making 11 starts.

The campaign saw Brown catch 13 of the 15 passes sent his direction for 208 yards and one touchdown. Longs of 20, 24, 25, 26 and 58 yards were among them for the 6-foot-6, 258-pound blocking tight end.

He played 38 percent of the offensive snaps and garnered a 73.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Originally signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie in 2017, Brown has also been a member of the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. His NFL career includes 47 starts through 72 games.

Fellow tight end Mike Gesicki departed for the Cincinnati Bengals on the eve of the new league year, while the Patriots have extended captain Hunter Henry and reached a one-year deal with Austin Hooper.

The legal tampering period opened Monday at 12 p.m. ET.