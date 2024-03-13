What losing Jalen Mills in free agency means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots saw a trio of their internal free agents find new homes on Tuesday, which included safety Jalen Mills. The versatile defensive back was in search of a larger role this offseason, which he hopes to find with the New York Giants after inking a one-year deal with the club.

From a Patriots point of view, here's what losing the 29-year-old means moving forward.

Depth chart update

With Mills off to New York, the Patriots safety room is down to just Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe, and Kyle Dugger — who received the transition tag earlier this offseason. Marte Mapu could also factor into the group as a hybrid linebacker/safety.

The Patriots will have to replace 597 snaps from last season from Mills and veteran Adrian Phillips, who was released earlier this offseason.

Free safety addition

While Mills and Phillips took the mold of a box safety, New England may opt to replace them with more of a traditional free safety. The Patriots’ backend missed Devin McCourty’s skillset last season as Dugger was forced to play further away from the football.

Adding a free safety back into the mix would help slot New England’s other defensive pieces — primarily Dugger — into their ideal roles. They could do so in free agency which features a deep safety market. While some names have already agreed to terms elsewhere, Justin Simmons, Quandre Diggs, Eddie Jackson, Marcus Maye, and Jordan Whitehead remain available.

New England could also choose to look in the middle rounds of the draft for a younger player at the position.

No compensatory pick

As New England modified Mills’ original four-year deal last offseason — shortening it and making it void at the start of the 2024 league year — the safety will not be eligible to become a compensatory free agent. According to Over the Cap’s Nick Korte, Mills is one of just six unrestricted free agents who are ineligible to qualify as CFAs.