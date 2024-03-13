What signing Austin Hooper, losing Pharaoh Brown in free agency means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots saw a changing of the guards in their tight end room on Tuesday night. Shortly after New England agreed to a reported one-year, $3 million deal with Austin Hooper, they saw Pharaoh Brown depart to the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s what the changes to the position will mean for New England moving forward.

Remodeling the room

With Mike Gesicki headed to Cincinnati and Brown en route out West, New England was set to shuffle their depth chart behind top tight end Hunter Henry. The current roster featured just La’Michael Pettway, who has yet to appear in an NFL game, which left the need for multiple players at the position.

The eight-year veteran in Hooper is now expected to slot in behind Henry. While he has not matched the production from earlier in his career, Hooper still serves as a reliable No. 2 option. He’ll also provide a differing skillset than Gesicki, as 73 percent of Hooper’s snaps came as an inline tight end last season.

Youth infusion needed

Henry and Hooper should lead the Patriots tight end room next season, but the team should still be expected to add to the position. The room could specifically use more explosiveness through the air and/or an impact run blocker.

While another veteran signing shouldn’t be ruled out, one addition should be a younger project player as the top of the depth chart consists of a pair of 29-year olds.

New England could fill that role on day three of the NFL Draft. There’s an intriguing list of projected options in that range, which includes Penn State’s Theo Johnson, Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott, Michigan’s A.J. Barner, Illinois’ Tip Reiman, Ohio State’s Cade Stover, Iowa’s Erick All, and Colorado State’s Dallin Holker.

Van Pelt’s guy

Eliot Wolf signed his first player with Cleveland ties on Monday with the addition of linebacker Sione Takitaki. Now, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt gets his first offensive player that he worked with with the Browns.

Hooper spent two seasons in Cleveland from 2020-21 under Van Pelt. He started 29 games over that time and posted 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns. The previous relationship made Hooper an obvious target.

Compensatory Impact

Where things currently stand, the signing of running back Antonio Gibson will cancel out the projected seventh-round compensatory pick that Pharaoh Brown’s deal would have netted New England.

As for Hooper, he — like Gesicki — does not count towards the compensatory pick formula.