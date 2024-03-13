10 potential Patriots targets still available in free agency

With the legal tampering period set to give away to full-fledged free agency today, the New England Patriots have already been active. Signings include quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Antonio Gibson, and tight end Austin Hooper.

Here are 10 players the Patriots could look to sign as they continue to fill out their roster for the 2024 season.

Wide Receiver

Calvin Ridley: The Patriots reportedly have an offer in on Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley. If Jacksonville re-signs him before today’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, they will owe the Atlanta Falcons their second-round pick instead of their third. Are they waiting for the deadline to pass to re-sign their No. 1 receiving option, or is Ridley seriously considering New England? We should find out in the next 48 hours.

Ridley has been productive when he’s been on the field, surpassing 1,000 yards receiving this past season and recording a career-high 1,374 in 2020. However, he played just five games in 2021 before stepping away from the team to “focus on his mental wellbeing,” and he missed all of 2022 after being suspended for gambling on the Falcons while away from the team in 2021.

TREVOR LAWRENCE DEEP BALL TOUCHDOWN TO CALVIN RIDLEY!!!



pic.twitter.com/uSJFxTRRdO — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 7, 2024

Ridley would provide an instant upgrade to New England’s receiving corps, and his ability to play outside or in the slot could make him a versatile chess piece for Alex Van Pelt. His limitations against press coverage will keep his price lower, but if his next deal comes in at an average of $19 million per year or less, I’d be shocked if the Patriots aren’t willing to pay the price.

D.J. Chark: A second-round pick in 2018, Chark spent four seasons with the Jaguars before spending the last two in Detroit and Carolina. Chark made the Pro Bowl in 2019 after amassing 1,008 receiving yards on 73 receptions with eight touchdowns. He had 30 catches for 502 yards with the Lions in 2022 and improved to 35 catches and 525 yards with Carolina last season.

Dalton to DJ @Panthers tie up the game in Seattle before taking a 1-pt lead!



With his 6-foot-4 frame, Chark profiles as a solid option as a veteran option outside the numbers now that DeVante Parker has been released.

Donovan Peoples-Jones: A big, physical wide receiver, Peoples-Jones had success in 2022 for the Browns under Alex Van Pelt. The 2020 Cleveland sixth-round pick posted 839 receiving yards on 61 catches with three touchdowns as the No. 2 option in a passing attack led by Jacoby Brissett. He then fell off in 2023, catching eight balls for 97 yards in seven games before being shipped to Detroit for a sixth-round pick.

The most underrated #Browns player right now:

Donovan Peoples-Jones



-1 of 10 NFL WRs in 2022 to have over 60 catches and below a 3% drop rate



-Same amount of 20yd+ catches(14) as Chase & Higgins with less targets



Quit the jokes- he’s a damn good WR2

pic.twitter.com/tUoheawUwF — Mac (@tha_buffalo) March 10, 2023

With DeVante Parker gone, perhaps the Patriots could look to return Peoples-Jones to his 2022 form.

Tight End

Harrison Bryant: Bryant struggled in 2023, playing in all 17 games and recording just 81 receiving yards on 13 receptions. However, the 2020 fourth-round pick played under offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt for the last four seasons, so his familiarity could land him in New England with his former coach.

He’s a big body at 6-foot-5 who knows the system and could be a cheap depth option behind re-signed Hunter Henry and former teammate Austin Hooper.

Offensive Tackle

Jonah Williams: Williams may be the highest-profile free agent tackle this cycle. Drafted 11th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, he played just ten games in his first two seasons with the team due to injury before starting all but two games in the following three seasons.

Week 14 Grades



Overall Grades



Best: Orlando Brown Jr. - 88.98

Worst: Alex Cappa - 66.10



Run Blocking



Best: Orlando Brown Jr. - 91.94

Worst: Cordell Volson/Alex Cappa - 50.00



Pass Protection



Best: Jonah Williams - 100.00

"Worst": Ted Karras - 80.36



3 Pressures,… pic.twitter.com/LaFuWFiGj2 — Parker Blake (@ParkerBlake60) December 12, 2023

He switched from left to right tackle before 2023, starting 17 games at his new spot this season. Williams was credited with allowing eight sacks and 23 hurries, per PFF, and received his lowest career grade of 58.5. Despite that, the 26-year-old who has strong seasons in his past with the versatility to play at either tackle spot should get paid handsomely in free agency.

Yosh Nijman: With multiple trips to Lambeau recently, including one for joint practices, the Patriots have had plenty of opportunities to look at Green Bay’s rotational tackle Yosh Nijman. A UDFA in 2019, Nijman recorded a relative athletic score of 9.8. He’s been with the Packers ever since, developing into a swing tackle for them with 22 starts in the past three seasons.

He can play on either side of the line, and he graded out well as a pass blocker in 13 starts in 2022 with a grade of 74.4.

Thought #Packers RT Yosh Nijman had himself a nice game vs DAL



Some big boy reps 1-on-1 vs Micah Parsons. Ran him around the arc on one of the Watson TDs, then a tough reach on toss play (usually has a WR pin down the DE)



...turned himself into a damn solid/reliable player pic.twitter.com/pkFqyALmFv — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 14, 2022

Nijman also blocked a field goal (!!!) this season in Las Vegas.

Tyron Smith: Smith has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL, when healthy. Smith has anchored the line for the Cowboys since being taking ninth overall in 2011.

Tyron Smith yawning on the field pic.twitter.com/fDVtuUUVMa — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) November 8, 2023

Unfortunately, he also hasn’t played more than 13 games in a season in 2015, and he’ll be 34 by the end of the 2024 season. Despite the injuries, he received a grade of 89.3 as a pass blocker in 935 snaps at left tackle in 2023. If he can stay on the field, he can immediately upgrade New England’s left tackle spot.

Cornerback

Kendall Fuller: Fuller is a veteran corner who could provide depth at outside corner for the Patriots. He has played almost exclusively outside for the last two seasons with the Commanders, recording PFF coverage grades of 82.8 and 75.4 with five interceptions and 21 passes defended.

When one separates Kendall Fuller's tape from the Big Box of Yuck that was the Jack Del Rio "defense," one discovers an outside cornerback with a knack for matching receivers through their routes, and getting aggressive at the catch point. pic.twitter.com/CMKcA0iJVf — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 8, 2024

Adding a true outside corner opposite Christian Gonzalez could allow Jonathan Jones to kick back into the slot and provide some veteran depth in a corner room that was ravaged by injuries.

Free Safety

Justin Simmons: Without Devin McCourty, New England’s defense picked off opposing quarterbacks the fewest number of times since 2005. They can address that for the upcoming season by signing Justin Simmons, a free safety with a league-leading 30 interceptions since he came into the league in 2016.

No one has intercepted Patrick Mahomes more in his career than Justin Simmons.



Here's all of them: #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/tDjwHOuJOC — RG (@RyanGreeneDNVR) March 7, 2024

Simmons is a true veteran ballhawk who was released by the Broncos last week. He would complement Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers by playing deeper zones and allowing the other two safeties to play closer to the line of scrimmage.

Kicker

Greg Joseph: Rookie kicker Chad Ryland struggled last season, making just 64 percent of his attempts. Look for the Patriots to bring a veteran kicker into camp that they can rely on if Ryland does not show improvement.

Veteran kicker Greg Joseph made 80 percent of his kicks in 2023 and went a perfect 17-for-17 inside of 40 yards. He also was 36-for-38 on extra points and forced touchbacks on 77.2 percent of his kickoffs. Joseph has a history with Eliot Wolf as he signed by the Browns in 2018 and went 17-for-20 on field goals in 14 games when Wolf was the assistant GM.