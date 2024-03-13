Patriots winners and losers from Day 2 of the NFL legal tampering period

The New England Patriots’ busy legal tampering period continued on Tuesday, with several moves impacting the state of the roster heading toward the 2024 NFL league year. In total, six transactions were charted, including adding one outside free agent to the mix.

That free agent is tight end Austin Hooper, who signed a reported one-year deal to join the Patriots. In addition, the team re-signed edge defender Josh Uche and special teamer/linebacker Christian Elliss, and lost safety Jalen Mills as well as tight ends Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at those who directly or indirectly benefit from those moves, and those who don’t.

Winners

S Joshuah Bledsoe: A versatile defensive back with experience playing both cornerback and safety? That is exactly what the Patriots lost when Jalen Mills joined the New York Giants on a one-year deal. His departure, however, might open the door for a player with a similar profile to see increased opportunities: fourth-year man Joshuah Bledsoe. Although lacking Mills’ experience, Bledsoe could be the next man up to replace the veteran.

The edge depth: Yesterday, we pointed out that the edge depth was one of the losers from the first day of legal tampering courtesy of Mack Wilson joining the Arizona Cardinals and both Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings remaining unsigned. Well, Uche has been brought back now on a team-friendly deal to bolster a position that had been manned exclusively by Matthew Judon and William Bradley-King at the start of the week.

TE La’Michael Pettway: The Patriots did sign Austin Hooper on Tuesday night to presumably serve as TE2 alongside Hunter Henry, but late-season pickup La’Michael Pettway still is in a better position now that he could have been. New England, after all, saw two members of its former tight end depth chart — Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown — walk as free agents. The battle for a final roster spot might come down to Pettway versus a rookie now.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: The 2023 free agency pickup, who had an underwhelming season last year, remains on the roster. And not only that: with the Patriots’ plan of bringing in free agent Calvin Ridley from the Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly starting to disintegrate based on reports coming out Tuesday, Smith-Schuster’s spot on the team might turn out to be safer than initially believed.

Losers

LB Joe Giles-Harris: The Patriots are undergoing a wide-scale kicking game transformation — more on it in a second — which in turn might create opportunities for other players. One of those was Joe Giles-Harris. However, signing Sione Takitaki on Monday followed by tendering Christian Elliss on Tuesday has muddied the waters at the linebacker/special teamer position and made Giles-Harris’ chances of making the team worse.

Special teams stability: Whether or not that is a good thing remains to be seen, but fact is that the Patriots’ special teams operation lost another one of its most-used guys on Tuesday. Pharaoh Brown ranked eighth on the team with 209 snaps in the game’s third phase (45.6%), seeing regular action on five units. With him not returning, New England now has lost or parted with seven of its 11 most-used players in the game’s third phase. One of the other four — Cody Davis — remains unsigned in free agency.