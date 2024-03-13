Of the New England Patriots’ 22 free agents this offseason, five carried the exclusive rights label as players with two or fewer accrued seasons on their respective résumés. As a consequence, the team was in a position to retain them on a one-year tender at the minimum salary appropriate to their level of experience.

The Patriots decided to play that card four times, with the latest of those moves — re-signing special teamer/linebacker Christian Elliss — being announced on Tuesday. Here is what that, and the others, mean for the Patriots.

ST/LB Christian Elliss: Re-signed

The Patriots retain a promising special teams presence: Elliss was a popular player when he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles last December, with six teams including the Patriots putting in waiver claims to bring him aboard. Why? His abilities and experience as a five-unit special teamer likely played a part in it — something New England will rely on, too, this coming season. He is no lock to make the roster, but his kicking game expertise might help him do so.

Keeping Elliss also bolsters the linebacker group: Even though he has seen most of his NFL action so far on special teams, and is likely to continue doing so in the future, the 25-year-old also has offers some defensive experience. As an off-the-ball linebacker he played 119 defensive snaps (14.6%) and registered 16 tackles for the Eagles in 2023. The Patriots used him exclusively in the game’s third phase after picking him up, but might try to expand his scope this coming season.

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.: Re-signed

The Patriots have hope their trade pickup will develop: Wheatley Jr. was a non-factor for the Patriots after joining them via trade from the Cleveland Browns; he played a grand total of five snaps in 2023, all of them on special teams. Nonetheless, the Patriots tendering him as an exclusive rights free agent shows that they do see something worth working with, even if just as additional depth during spring and summer.

New England has seven tackles under contract: Keeping Wheatley Jr. is one of three moves already made over the last few days to improve a position group that was an issue in 2023; the Patriots also signed Chukwuma Okorafor on a one-year deal and brought back Michael Onwenu via a three-year pact. in total, seven offensive tackles are now under contract for the upcoming season: Wheatley Jr., Onwenu and Okorafor are being joined by Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott, Vederian Lowe, and Andrew Stueber. Chances are more change is coming, though.

QB Nathan Rourke: Re-signed

We already wrote about Rourke’s re-signing earlier this month, when the tender was first reported. Since then, little has changed when it comes to his standing on the Patriots’ roster and his outlook as a potential backup option. The main difference is that the players ahead of him on the depth chart right now are Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe as opposed to Zappe and the since-traded Mac Jones.

CB Alex Austin: Re-signed

The Patriots like what they saw in limited action last year: Austin joined the Patriots in early November and went on to play 211 defensive snaps over five games (36.0%). The seventh-round rookie was forced into action due to injuries and other issues higher up on the depth chart, but he did manage to stand his ground — to a point where the team wants to keep working with him in some capacity.

The cornerback group stands at eight players deep, for now: While there are questions about the group’s overall depth, especially considering that two of the three current projected starters are coming off injured reserve, it does have strength in numbers. Austin returning means he joins a group also considering of Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Shaun Wade, Marco Wilson, Isaiah Bolden, and Azizi Hearn.

Myles Bryant is in the spotlight now: The Patriots had two cornerbacks entering free agency this offseason, and with Austin back in the fold only one remains: Myles Bryant. The former undrafted free agent, who if re-signed would become the fifth member of the 2020 rookie class to return, is scheduled to enter the open market at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

What those moves also mean is that one member of the Patriots’ group of exclusive rights free agents remains unaccounted for: wide receiver Tre Nixon, a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, has yet to be tendered by the club. The same is true for New England’s lone restricted free agent, linebacker Terez Hall.

Unless the two are tendered by the Wednesday, 3:59 p.m. ET deadline, they will enter the open market. Given that they have not been brought back yet, it would not be a surprise to see that happen.