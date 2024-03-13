Less than 24 hours after re-signing Josh Uche, the New England Patriots have reached an extension with another member of its edge linebacker group. Anfernee Jennings will not enter free agency on Wednesday and instead return via a new three-year contract.

According to report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the deal has a base value of $12 million. Through incentives, Jennings could double it to a maximum $24 million.

A third-round selection by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jennings had a relatively quiet start to his pro career. The Alabama product saw limited action as a rookie before missing the entirety of his sophomore campaign due to injury.

From Year 3 on, however, he managed to develop into a valuable contributor on both defense and special teams. His 2023 campaign was his best to date, setting the stage for him to return to the Patriots on a new deal: Jennings started the final 13 games of the season, never dipping below a 55 percent playing time share in any of those contests.

The disruptive run defender finished with 65 tackles and a forced fumble, as well as 21 quarterback pressures including 1.5 sacks. He also tied the league lead with 13 tackles for loss versus the run.

In total, Jennings has a combined 45 games on his career résumé. His new deal ensures that the number will continue to grow in the coming years.