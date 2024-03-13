Josh Uche reportedly left millions on the table to return to the Patriots

The New England Patriots re-signed pending free agent Josh Uche on Tuesday, keeping the former second-round draft pick from entering the free agency market. Despite Uche playing a premier position and having flashed his talents as a pass rusher over the first four years of his career, the Patriots did not have to make a major investment to bring him aboard.

Uche signed a one-year, $3 million contract with $2.3 million in guarantees to return to New England. In doing so he reportedly left millions on the table: according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the 25-year-old had several other offers, “including one worth $15 million over two years, with $11 million fully guaranteed.”

Returning to the Patriots was Uche’s preferred outcome, and it appears he valued the outcome more than the financials. As for the deal he signed itself, it is structured as follows:

Josh Uche: Contract details

2024:

Base salary: $1.3 million*

Signing bonus: $1 million*

Roster bonus: $510,000

Workout bonus: $190,000

Incentives: $5 million

Salary cap hit: $2.94 million

*fully guaranteed

Uche’s new contract with the Patriots pays him slightly more than the $1.125 minimum salary for a player of his experience, all of which guaranteed. In addition to his salary guarantee, he also was given a $1 million signing bonus.

The rest of his contract consists of a $510,000 roster bonus, with $450,000 of it considered likely to be earned after Uche missed two games during the 2023 season. He also has a $190,000 workout bonus in his contract to bring it up to a $2.94 million salary cap number — the 64th highest in the NFL at his position group, per Over the Cap.

While the base value of Uche’s new contract is comparatively small, he can boost it by an additional $5 million through various incentives. If he makes the Pro Bowl on first ballot or is able to reach certain playing time thresholds, for example, he stands to earn extra cash on top of his $3 million base.

Even considering those incentives, however, there is no other way to say it: Uche took a massive hometown discount to remain a Patriot in 2024.