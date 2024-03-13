Patriots free agency target Calvin Ridley joins Titans on reported $92 million deal

The New England Patriots had made wide receiver Calvin Ridley one of their free agency priorities, and were thought to be bidden the Jacksonville Jaguars for his services. Instead, the wide receiver is taking his talents to Tennessee.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ridley is signing a massive four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans. The pact includes $50 million in full guarantees.

Ridley, 29, entered the NFL as the 26th overall selection in the 2018 draft out of the University of Alabama. Starting his career with the Atlanta Falcons, he appeared in 49 games and caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns.

However, his career hit a roadblock in 2022. After already stepping away for the latter half of the previous season due to mental health issues, he was indefinitely suspended by the NFL for betting on games. While still on the suspension list, the Falcons traded Ridley to Jacksonville.

He was eventually reinstated in March 2023, and quickly delivered a quality season. Starting all 17 of the Jaguars’ games, he finished with 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight scores.

His successful comeback season set Ridley up well for free agency, and he has capitalized. The Patriots, meanwhile, remain on the lookout for wide receiver help.

The team recently released DeVante Parker, and may also move on from fellow veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster. Besides those two DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, T.J. Luther and Kawaan Baker also were on the roster entering the week. Free agents Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Reagor, meanwhile, were signed to new contracts before entering the open market.