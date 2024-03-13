Patriots decline to tender receiver Tre Nixon, linebacker Terez Hall ahead of 2024 league year

The New England Patriots declined to submit qualifying offers to wide receiver Tre Nixon and linebacker Terez Hall before the 2024 league year began Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Both are now cleared to sign elsewhere after beginning their NFL runs in Foxborough.

They loomed as an exclusive-rights free agent and a restricted free agent, respectively, based on accrued service time.

Nixon, 26, entered the league in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft at No. 242 overall. His selection was made by retiring football research director Ernie Adams. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound product of Ole Miss and Central Florida would spend the duration of two campaigns on New England’s practice squad before a shoulder injury saw him waived with the injury designation last preseason. He reverted to injured reserve after going unclaimed. The Patriots stood as the only club allowed to extend a one-year, minimum tender Nixon.

Hall, 27, had also reverted to injured reserve last August. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, the former Missouri captain resided on the practice squad for the entirety of his rookie season before going on to start four of his eight appearances in 2020. As an elevation and member of the active roster that fall, Hall totaled 50 tackles and two pass deflections. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker resided on the physically unable to perform list in 2021 and returned as part of the practice squad in the final month of 2022.

The Patriots retained exclusive rights to quarterback Nathan Rourke, offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., linebacker Christian Elliss and cornerback Alex Austin leading up to the official start of free agency.