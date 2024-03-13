Less than an hour into the official start of the NFL’s free agency period, the New England Patriots have made their first move of the new league year.

Defensive lineman Armon Watts will join the team on a reported one-year contract, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The pact has a base value of $3 million.

Watts, 27, entered the league as a sixth-round draft pick out of Arkansas in 2019. He spent his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and appeared in 40 games as a rotational option along the team’s D-line. Nonetheless, the team opted to release him ahead of 2022 roster cutdowns — opening the door for the Chicago Bears to scoop him up on waivers.

Watts spent one season with the Bears before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal in 2022. In total, he has 73 combined regular season and playoff games as well as 141 tackles and 8.5 sacks on his career résumé.

Now, the 6-foot-5, 307-pound defender is taking his talents to New England, where he helps bolster a group that saw the departure of veteran Lawrence Guy earlier this offseason. Watts projects as more of a depth piece rather than a starter like Guy, however.

Watts is the fifth outside free agent signed by the Patriots this week, joining running back Antonio Gibson, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, linebacker Sione Takitaki, and tight end Austin Hooper.