What signing Armon Watts in free agency means for the Patriots

The NFL’s new league year officially began at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday and the New England Patriots wasted little time making a move. That came by signing defensive lineman Armon Watts to a one-year contract worth $3 million.

Here’s what the move means for New England from a big picture perspective moving forward.

D-line depth increases

With Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux leading the way, the Patriots defensive front was the team’s best unit last season. But after the release of Lawerence Guy Sr. earlier this offseason, an extra level of depth was needed.

The depth was best provided in a veteran — like Watts — as well. New England has intriguing development pieces such as Sam Roberts and Jeremiah Pharms Jr., but the duo has combined to play in just 19 NFL games. Watts, however, comes to Foxboro with 72 career games under his belt.

Pass rush presence

Watts boasts a similar space-eating body type as Guy did at 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, but the 27-year old carries more pass rush juice then the veteran.

A career-year in 2021 with the Vikings saw Watts post 5.0 sacks and 33 total pressures. After a down season in Chicago in ’22, Watts bounced back in the pressure column this past year posting 17 total pressures in 155 pass rush snaps (11 percent pressure rate). With much of the attention likely on Barmore, the Patriots hope Watts can be a complimentary piece up the middle.

Razorback reunion

Watts spent his entire five-year collegiate career at the University of Arkansas from 2014-18. For a period of that time (2014-16), he joined forces with current Patriots captain Deatrich Wise on the Razorbacks defensive line. With Watts now en route to Foxboro, the two are set to reunite on New England’s front.