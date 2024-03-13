Patriots reportedly agree to terms with former Buccaneers guard Nick Leverett

The New England Patriots added a layer of depth to the interior line as the new league year opened.

The organization agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Nick Leverett on Wednesday, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Leverett, 27, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The product of North Carolina Central and Rice University spent the bulk of his rookie season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad after clearing waivers at the 53-man roster deadline. He went on to appear in 16 games while a member of the Super Bowl LV champions, including 10 starts in 2022.

Pro Football Focus charted Leverett for allowing zero sacks, four hits and eight hurries in pass protection that campaign.

Primarily aligning at left guard, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound blocker has also spelled in at center and right guard. His time with the Buccaneers spanned 820 snaps on offense and 42 snaps on special teams.

Leverett saw action in three matchups, exclusively on field goals and extra points, in 2023 after his exclusive rights were retained.

He was not tendered as a restricted free agent before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, however, allowing him to move on to Foxborough.