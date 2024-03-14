With Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai leading the charge, the New England Patriots had one of the more productive off-the-ball linebacker groups in football in 2023. However, the depth behind them — especially with Mack Wilson headed to free agency and eventually joining the Arizona Cardinals — needed addressing this offseason.

The team wasted little time doing so, signing former Cleveland Browns defender Sione Takitaki to a two-year deal during the legal tampering period. Let’s take a closer look at the 28-year-old, and what he can bring to his new team.

Hard facts

Name: Sione Takitaki

Position: Off-the-ball linebacker

Opening day age: 29 (6/8/1995)

Size: 6-foot-1, 238 pounds

Contract status: 2 years, $6.6M base value ($10.2M max), $3.1M guaranteed

Experience

Before entering the NFL as a third-round selection in the 2019 draft, Takitaki spent five years at BYU. Playing both on and off the ball, he appeared in 43 games with 27 starts and registered 237 tackles, 14.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. A team captain as a senior, he caught the eye of then-Brown assistant general manager Eliot Wolf and was brought to Cleveland as the 80th overall pick in 2019.

Since then, Takitaki saw action in a combined 75 regular season and playoff games with 39 starts. Mostly a role and special teams player early on in his career, he gradually developed into a valuable member of Cleveland’s defense. In total, Takitaki registered 250 tackles as well as four sacks, one forced fumble and recovery each, and three interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown.

He also notched 29 tackles in the kicking game and forced and recovered another fumble.

2023 review

Stats: 15 games (7 starts), 1 playoff game (1 start) | 608 defensive snaps (54.9%) | 139 special teams snaps (25.8%) | 67 tackles, 8 missed tackles (10.7%), 2 forced fumbles | 10 quarterback pressures (2.0 sacks, 1 hit, 7 hurries) | 29 targets, 18 catches surrendered (62.1%), 206 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT | 2 special teams tackles

Season recap: Coming off the final year of his rookie contract, which ended with a torn ACL in December, Takitaki signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal to stay with the Browns for another season. The decision turned out to be a good one for the former third-round draft pick: he delivered a solid comeback season and played an important role within Cleveland’s linebacker group.

With the exception of Week 7 (hamstring) and Week 18 (did not play), Takitaki appeared in every Browns game of the regular and post seasons in 2023. Along the way, he was on the field for 608 of a possible 1,108 defensive snaps. His 54.9 percent playing time share ranked second among the team’s off-the-ball linebackers and placed him ninth overall on the team — a reflection of his importance to the operation.

As a starter-level strong side linebacker who rotationally moved into the middle spot, he finished the year with 67 tackles. Of those 41 came against the run, which was a significant part of his job in 2023 and a much bigger one than rushing the passer, for example: he had only 38 pass rush snaps all season, compared to 249 versus the running game.

He was quite successful when going after the quarterback, though, as his 10 total pressures illustrate. Nonetheless, his role in the Browns’ pass defense looked quite different; Takitaki was asked to drop into coverage on a regular basis.

He was quite good at it, too. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Takitaki finished with a successful coverage rate — i.e. the rate of his targets ending in a successful play for the defense — of 72 percent. For comparison, no Patriots linebacker had a success rate above 50 percent. And not just that: Takitaki ranked first in the league in that category among linebackers targeted at least 25 times over the course of the year.

In total, per Pro Football Focus, he gave up 18 catches on the year for 206 yards with one touchdown and an interception. That pick came in Week 9 and helped secure a shutout win over Arizona.

Besides his defensive work, Takitaki also was a prominent part of Cleveland’s special teams unit yet again. While his 25.8 percent play time share marked a career-low, possibly due to a combination of his defensive workload and recovery from season-ending knee injury, he still saw action on four units and was a season-long regular on one (field goal/extra point blocking). Takitaki finished with a pair of kicking game tackles.

Patriots preview

What will be his role? Takitaki joins an established group of linebackers headlined by the aforementioned Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai. Projecting as a third option behind the two starter-level defenders, his well-rounded skillset makes him a possible jack of all trades at the first and second levels of New England’s defense.

What is his growth potential? Entering his sixth season in the league, Takitaki likely is who he is as a player: a versatile linebacker with an intriguing athletic profile and good instincts, who is not flashy but will get the job done most of the time. That being said, there is still room for improvement due to the fact that he a) is entering a new system, and b) is one more year removed from his torn ACL suffered in December 2022.

Does he have positional versatility? Yes, indeed. As noted above, Takitaki can play multiple roles for a defense. He has spent most of his career as a strong side ‘backer but incorporated more middle and weak side looks from 2022 on. In addition, he has shown that he can successfully defend both the pass and set the edge versus the run — all while also having experience as a five-uni special teamer as well.

What does it mean for New England’s salary cap? Takitaki signed a two-year, $6.65 million contract with the Patriots, and will cost $2.76 million versus their cap this season — a relatively small number for a player who might see regular opportunities in 2024. To put it in perspective, his cap hit accounts for roughly 1.0 percent of New England’s adjusted cap number at the start of free agency.

What does it mean for New England’s draft outlook? The Patriots were unlikely to address their linebacker group any sooner than Day 3, and signing Takitaki does not really change that. At some point, after all, the draft becomes even more focused on best player available — be it a linebacker or another position. So, even with him in the mix New England might add a player at the position if only to see they can offer something worth developing.

How safe is his roster spot? Takitaki’s entire $1.13 million salary is guaranteed, and the team still owes him his entire $2 million signing bonus prorated over the length of the contract. The resulting $2.13 million dead cap number in 2024 (if we speak about a post-June 1 release), plus his fit in New England’s multi-faceted defensive front, makes it a near-certainty that he will be a member of the 53-man roster come the regular season.

One-sentence verdict: Even though Takitaki is not a big-name signing, he could turn out to be a high-quality pickup.