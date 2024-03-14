What signing Nick Leverett in free agency means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots’ second signing of the new league year stayed in the trenches but flipped over to the offensive side of the ball. After adding defensive lineman Armon Watts, they signed offensive lineman Nick Leverett.

While the terms of the deal are not known, here’s what the signing means for the Patriots moving forward.

Eyes on Cole Strange’s status

The signing of Leverett immediately shifts the focus to projected starting left guard Cole Strange. Strange, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 15, is expected to miss time as he recovers this offseason. His return timeline for the moment is TBD, which means New England must be prepared to enter the offseason programs without him.

Layer of veteran depth added

Even if Strange was healthy, New England could use another depth piece along the interior — especially in the veteran form. The depth chart currently just features second-year players Atonio Mafi, who struggled throughout his rookie year, and Jake Andrews, who played just 70 offensive snaps.

Leverett comes to New England with 16 games and 10 starts under his belt from his time in Tampa Bay. That includes over 700 snaps at left guard from the 2022 season when he protected Tom Brady for the Buccaneers. With Leverett in the fold, the Patriots may feel like they don’t have to rush Strange back from injury (if he’s not ready come Week 1) like they did last season.

2023 class trending downwards?

Speaking of Mafi and Andrews, it is a bit discouraging that New England is in the market for guard depth on day three of free agency after using three mid-round draft picks on interior lineman in last year’s draft. While it’s certainly too early to write either player off, it looks like Sidy Sow — who is in line to start at right guard after a strong rookie year — is the only draftee from the trio that can be relied on to start next season.