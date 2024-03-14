While not every contract is factored into the equation yet, the New England Patriots still sit pretty with around $50 million in salary cap space at their disposal. Heading into the second day of the new league year, they are among the NFL leaders in available cash.

Given their vast resources, the Patriots running out of cap space anytime soon will not happen, which means they should remain competitive for whichever players they are targeting in free agency. The problem is that the number of high-profile players worth targeting for prominent roles is getting smaller by the hour.

Just on Wednesday, two players who appeared to be on the team’s list of potential acquisitions decided to sign elsewhere: wide receiver Calvin Ridley will wear a Tennessee Titans uniform moving forward after signing a massive four-year, $92 million deal; offensive tackle Jonah Williams has joined the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year, $30 million pact.

Ridley and Williams were arguably the top two free agents at what are major positions of need for New England. The Patriots even tried to bring the former aboard, offering a reported average of around $22 million per year — $1 million shy of the Titans’ offer.

With those two marquee free agents off to other destinations, the question becomes what the Patriots will do with all of their remaining cap space. They do have options, even though not all of them are of the same “splash signing” variety that bringing Ridley and/or Williams aboard would have been.

Before looking at those options, though, a reminder that they are not exclusive. New England’s leadership under director of scouting Eliot Wolf could choose to do all of them simultaneously.

Continue going after second-tier free agents

Going back to their acquisition of offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor last week, the Patriots have brought in seven external players. While not all full contract details are available at this point in time, the biggest deals handed out so far were given to running back Antonio Gibson (3 years, $11.3M) as well as quarterback Jacoby Brissett (1 year, $8M).

Neither Okorafor, nor Gibson, nor Brissett, nor any other member of the Patriots’ free agents class so far would qualify as prominent additions. In fact, not even all of them are guaranteed a spot on the roster for the upcoming 2024 season.

Instead of swinging big, the Patriots have decided to raise the overall floor of the roster by investing in depth pieces at a comparatively reduced cost. With currently 68 of a possible 90 offseason roster spots filled, they could continue following this approach to at least have all their bases covered — to a degree — heading toward the draft.

And it’s not like there is no talent left on the market either. Players such as wide receiver D.J. Chark, offensive tackle Tyron Smith, and safety Justin Simmons, who have all been identified as potential Patriots targets, are all still available at this point in free agency.

All three of those players would also raise that aforementioned floor.

Explore the trade market

This is where things might get interesting, and the names suddenly bigger again. Considering just how much money they have left relative to most of the NFL, the Patriots could try to be aggressive on the trade market.

Who will actually be made available by their current clubs is unclear, even with a player such as franchise-tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins requesting to get traded from the Cincinnati Bengals. Player wishes are not always the necessary impetus needed to start trade negotiations, however, meaning that there is some assumption and guesswork in this section of this analysis.

That being said, if made available there are a few players speculated as trade candidates the Patriots could have on their radar. The first of those is Higgins, a viable No. 1 wide receiver who likely would have been the top player on the market had he made it there — even ahead of the now-very-well-off Calvin Ridley. New England could likely sign Higgins to a deal rivaling and exceeding what Ridley has gotten in Tennessee.

Staying at wide receiver, there are rumblings that the San Francisco 49ers might make Brandon Aiyuk available ahead of the final year of his contract. Aiyuk, like Higgins, would make the Patriots’ receiver corps better and give the club a player with proven production and the ability to make an instant impact.

Given how talented this year’s draft class is at wide receiver, however, the Patriots might steer away from investing in Higgins or Aiyuk. Instead, they might target a player such as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Adding the franchise-tagged Sneed and signing him to a long-term deal would set New England up nicely at cornerback for the foreseeable future: him and Christian Gonzalez would project as one of the NFL’s best pairings at the position for years to come.

Of course, there is one big catch when it comes to all of that: while the Patriots do have the monetary means to sign those players to long-term deals, their trade capital might prevent them from going after them in the first place.

Draft-picks wise, it seems unlikely they will give up major assets if they truly want to follow the draft-and-develop approach Eliot Wolf mentioned at the Scouting Combine. Players-wise, there simply are not a lot of attractive candidates on the current roster.

The trade market is enticing, but it also might not be as realistic an option as it appears to be at first glance.

Sign internal players to contract extensions

As noted above, the Patriots’ roster lacks significant trade assets. That does not mean it lacks quality players worthy of keeping around on contract extensions, meaning that the club could decide to also go that route with its money.

The biggest name both literally and figuratively is Christian Barmore. Already one of the most disruptive defensive tackles in the NFL, the former second-round draft pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 24-year-old looks like a potential centerpiece at the heart of the Patriots defense, and they could sign him to a new deal right away — one that might end up increasing his current $2.7 million salary cap number.

Another player to consider is safety Kyle Dugger, who currently is on the $13.82 million transition tag. In addition, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, edge Matthew Judon, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and safety Jabrill Peppers also might be seen as worthy candidates for contract extensions.

While not all of those deals would necessarily have to increase a player’s 2024 cap number, the Patriots could also use the extension tactic in combination with this next one:

Roll cap space over to 2025

NFL teams are allowed to roll 100 percent of unused cap space over to the next offseason. The Patriots moving close to $50 million into 2025 that way will not happen — for starters, they need money to sign their draft class and maintain their roster through the season — but they could improve their resources next offseason by a sizable chunk.

Would the Patriots really do this, considering the state of their current roster? There are two answers here: 1.) They most certainly will not spend every dollar on their cap, so some money will be rolled over anyway; 2.) Head coach Jerod Mayo even said as much in February.

“You don’t have to spend all of it in one year,” Mayo said. “This is going to be a process, so, I don’t want people to think, ‘You got 60 million dollars, 70 million, whatever, so let’s get this guy, that guy, that guy.’ It may work for a couple games, or maybe a season, but it won’t work long term.”

The Patriots can roll over as much cap space as they like, but there are limits to doing so.

Per NFL rules, teams need to be over the 90 percent spending minimum over a three-year period. The current period is starting this year, meaning that New England would have to spend significantly over threshold over the next two in case the team rolls large parts of its current cap space into 2025.

Re-sign the rest of their free agency class

The Patriots have already taken care of a large portion of their 2024 free agents, but a total of seven players remain unaccounted for: offensive tackles Trent Brown and Riley Reiff, running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Tre Nixon, linebacker Terez Call, cornerback Myles Bryant, and special teamer Cody Davis.

Bryant appears to be the most likely re-sign candidate out of those seven. The 2020 undrafted free agent will not command top dollar either, though.