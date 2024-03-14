Former Patriots QB Mac Jones hopes to ‘get the train back on the tracks’ with Jaguars

The No. 193 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft became the trade compensation for Mac Jones to return home.

But the former New England Patriots quarterback has no regrets about his time in Foxborough, which came to an end before the new league year began.

“I have all the respect in the world for those guys up there,” Jones told reporters during his introductory press conference as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. “They were my first team, drafted me in the first round, can’t thank them enough. And obviously, we kind of decided the mutual parting of ways was the best decision for both of us. For me, it was just about moving on and getting back home and I can’t be more excited. For them, it’s about moving forward and turning the page. So, really that’s kind of what we decided and I think it’s a great decision.”

Jones, 25, went 18-24 as the starter for the organization that chose him No. 15 overall out of the University of Alabama back in 2021.

The rookie year that brought an appearance in the AFC wild card and recognition as a Pro Bowl alternate grew distant. Offensive turnover from the staff to the personnel grew frequent. And last season, he was benched four times before becoming the backup to Bailey Zappe and the emergency quarterback behind Nathan Rourke by the finale.

“It’s just every experience is a good experience if you learn from it,” Jones said. “So, the games that we lost, the things that happened, obviously you don’t ever want to lose. You want to win every game you play in. But I understand it’s sometimes really hard to do in the NFL. I don’t have regrets. I feel like I put everything out there, gave a lot to that organization and they gave a lot to me.”

The Bolles School alum now enters the final year of his rookie contract on a depth chart in Jacksonville that includes experienced backup C.J. Beathard and the top selection from the 2021 class, starter Trevor Lawrence.

“I’m going to do the same thing here in a good way and just be myself, be Mac, and learn from Trevor and C.J. and the coaches here that have a lot of offensive background,” Jones said. “That’ll be important for me. That’s a big reason why I felt like this was a good fit.”

Through his final 11 starts as a New England captain under former head coach Bill Belichick, Jones completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He took his last snap before halftime in late November.

“A lot of great learning experiences,” Jones reflected. “Learned from a great head coach, obviously one of the greatest of all time. Been fortunate to kind of work with some great head coaches and learned a lot. Played a lot of games, started a lot of games and obviously things went the way they did. And my goal is to kind of get the train back on the tracks.

“I think I can do that here and the coaches here have talked to me about that, just how I can help the room and how I can learn from Trevor and everybody here. And obviously, he’s playing great football and he’s done a great job here in Jacksonville. So, I’m excited to get back with him and C.J. and just learn from them.”

The Patriots reached a one-year deal with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett in free agency and near April with the No. 3 overall pick in hand.