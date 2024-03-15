A quiet first day of the NFL’s new league year saw the New England Patriots make a handful of minor signings. That included adding offensive lineman Nick Leverett, who comes to Foxboro after three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Let’s take a closer look at the 27-year-old, and what he can bring to his new team.

Hard facts

Name: Nick Leverett

Position: Offensive lineman

Opening day age: 27 (1/11/1997)

Size: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds

Contract status: TBD

Experience

Beginning his collegiate career at North Carolina Central University, Leverett transferred to Rice University as a graduate transfer in his senior year. Despite being selected to play in the College Gridiron All-Star Showcase, Leverett went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft before signing on with Tampa Bay.

Leverett spent the majority of the year on Tampa’s practice squad until he was waived in January before re-signing onto the practice squad on February 10 — causing him to miss out on the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV victory.

After appearing in just two games his rookie season, Leverett was thrusted into action due to injuries in year two. He started a career-high 10 games — all at left guard — and did not allow a sack while protecting Tom Brady all season.

2023 review

Stats: 3 games (0 starts) | 4 special teams snaps (0.9%)

Season recap: The Bucs extended the tender offer to Leverett this past offseason as he returned as an exclusive rights free agent. However, he reverted back to the bench in year three as he appeared in just three total games — where he saw just four total snaps on special teams.

Patriots preview

What will be his role? Leverett is set to bring starting experience to New England’s interior offensive line depth, which currently features just Atonio Mafi and Jake Andrews. Leverett could be the team’s top reserve guard depending on how last year’s draft picks look in year two, with a path towards starting depending on Cole Strange’s (knee) recovery timeline.

What is his growth potential? In limited action in 2022, Leverett played well holding down Tampa’s left guard spot. While Brady makes life easier for his lineman, he allowed zero sacks and just four quarterback hits in 482 pass-blocking snaps. If Leverett is forced into a larger role once again due to injuries, New England hopes he can build off that level of play.

Does he have positional versatility? Yes, as Leverett has the ability to move all along the interior of the line. While the majority of his snaps have come at left guard, the 27-year old has recorded 42 snaps at center as well. He has only been needed to play right guard for one snap.

What does it mean for New England’s salary cap? The terms of Leverett’s deal with the Patriots is not yet known. However after playing just four snaps last season, the deal should have no major implications on New England’s remaining cap space.

What does it mean for New England’s draft outlook? After drafting three interior lineman in last year’s draft, the Patriots were unlikely to target the position any sooner than Day Three. They may still need training camp bodies at the position even with Leverett now in the mix, but it’s likely a spot they can avoid in the draft.

How safe is his roster spot? It’s tough to tell without knowing the terms of his contract, but as Leverett is not expected to sign a significant deal he likely will be competing for a roster spot this summer. With that being said, they appear to like the player as they targeted him on Day Two of free agency.

One-sentence verdict: The Patriots may have bigger needs on the roster — and even on the offensive line — but they proved last season how useful a reliable depth piece with starting experience can be.