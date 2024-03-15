The writing was on the wall, and last Sunday the New England Patriots finally pulled the plug on the Mac Jones era. The former first-round draft pick, who had lost his job as the team’s starting quarterback, was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

The trade, which was made official on Thursday, was the final chapter in what was ultimately a disappointing three-year tenure. After showing considerable promise as a rookie, Jones failed to properly develop and eventually flamed out.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old looks back fondly on his time in New England.

“The last three seasons with the New England Patriots are years I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Jones wrote in a goodbye letter shared on social media. “I will always be grateful for my time in New England and for the opportunity to start my career in the NFL.”

Jones arrived in New England as the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, and promptly earned the starting position over incumbent Cam Newton. He played himself into the Offensive Rookie of the Year discussion that season, and helped lead the Patriots back to the playoffs after a one-year absence.

However, things started to unravel from that point on. Due to a variety of reasons — not all of which under his control — he developed into one of the league’s least efficient passers and a player seemingly devoid of any confidence in the pocket.

The result was him getting benched in favor of backup Bailey Zappe, and eventually getting shipped to Jacksonville. The Patriots, meanwhile, are expected to select a new quarterback as early as their third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jones’ full statement reads as follows: