While he did get a taste of free agency during the NFL legal tampering period, Josh Uche eventually decided to re-sign with the New England Patriots on a one-year, $3 million contract. For a player who ranked among the most disruptive in the league on a per-rush basis the last two seasons, that felt like a massive discount.

Turns out, it was: Uche reportedly had offers on the table far exceeding his eventual Patriots deal. However, he preferred returning to the team that gave him his start in the league even if it literally cost him millions.

Why would he make that decision, though?

“The Patriots were the organization that gave me a chance in the NFL. It’s like family. It feels like home and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than home,” Uche explained in a video shared by the team on social media. “So, I think that was my main reason: loyalty, family, and love.”

After spending his college career at the University of Michigan, Uche arrived in New England as the 60th overall selection in the 2020 draft. While injuries limited his impact as an edge linebacker over his first two years in the league, and he registered only four combined sacks during his rookie and sophomore campaigns, he managed to deliver a breakout performance in Year 3.

Uche registered 11.5 sacks in 2022, showcasing his immense potential as a pass rusher. His production dipped again the following year, but he and the Patriots still wanted to continue their partnership — even if at a reduced cost compared to what other teams proposed.

His relationship with new head coach Jerod Mayo, who previously coached linebackers before getting promoted earlier in the offseason, also factored into the decision.

“Coach Mayo is developing a lot of tough young men, and I feel like it’s something I just want to continue to be a part of. I think it’s just going to be great. I think the future is bright,” Uche said.

“I’m just happy to be home and get back to doing what I do best.”