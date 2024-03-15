Like the rest of the organization, the New England Patriots’ quarterback room is undergoing a massive transformation process. Gone is former starter Mac Jones, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the future of Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke also unclear.

Meanwhile, the expectation is that the Patriots will add a new potential franchise quarterback as early as their third overall selection in this year’s draft. For the time being, though, the top spot on the depth chart might belong to somebody else entirely: Jacoby Brissett, who was signed to a one-year, $8 million free agency deal earlier this week.

Brissett may or many not end up playing significant snaps for the Patriots in 2024, but as a look at the details of his contract shows he very much is in the team’s plans for the upcoming season — and then some:

QB Jacoby Brissett: Contract details

2024:

Base salary: $1.5 million*

Signing bonus: $5 million*

Roster bonus: $1 million

Workout bonus: $500,000

Salary cap hit: $7.882 million

*fully guaranteed

The Patriots left no doubt about Brissett’s status as a roster lock. With both his $1.5 million salary guaranteed and a $5 million signing bonus added to the deal, he will be part of the 53-man team come the regular season.

Add a $500,000 workout bonus and $58,823 in per-game roster bonuses totaling another $1 million — $882,353 considered likely to be earned and thus counting against the 2024 cap — and you get a resulting cap hit of $7.882 million. Brissett currently ranks eighth on the team in that category, and 28th overall among all NFL quarterbacks.

One way or another, the Patriots will rely heavily on Brissett in 2024. There is a chance he could be installed as the opening day starter, but even if he is not he will play a role in tutoring a likely rookie addition as well as fellow youngsters Zappe and Rourke.

Seven years after his departure from New England, the team’s former third-round draft pick will play an active role in its reshaping of the quarterback position.