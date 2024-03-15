Patriots add to their salary cap space by renegotiating CB Marco Wilson’s contract

With around $50 million at their disposal, the New England Patriots already were among the NFL leaders in salary cap space heading into the new league year. Thanks to a renegotiation of cornerback Marco Wilson’s contract on Thursday, they have added even more to their available resources.

According to salary cap expert Thomas P. Servo, the Patriots have lowered Wilson’s salary cap number from previously $3.366 million to $2.616 million. As a result, their cap space increased by $750,000.

The full details of the new one-year contract look as follows:

CB Marco Wilson: Contact details

2024:

Base salary: $1.2 million

Signing bonus: $300,000*

Roster bonus: $500,000

Workout bonus: $200,000

Incentives (LTBE): $416,000

Incentives (NLTBE): $750,000

Salary cap hit: $2.616 million

*fully guaranteed

Heading into the offseason, the 2024 portion of Wilson’s contract consisted entirely of his non-guaranteed $3.366 million salary. The recent renegotiation added some guarantees as well as both likely and unlikely to be earned incentives to the mix, while simultaneously bringing the cap impact down.

Wilson, 25, entered in the NFL in 2021 as a fourth-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals. One of the most athletic cornerbacks to enter the league in the last three decades, he quickly earned a job as a starting outside cornerback.

Wilson went on to start a combined 38 regular season and playoff games during his time in Arizona. He also registered three interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown — as well as three forced fumbles. However, his development seemingly started to stall in 2023 while playing under a new coaching staff.

He was effectively benched on defense from Week 12 on, and in late December was released. Instead of making it to the open market, the Patriots claimed him (and his remaining rookie deal) off waivers.

“Just a guy who’s really locked in, who’s really intentional, who has great eye control and great athleticism,” Wilson said at the time when asked to describe what type of player he would be. “I look at myself as someone who doesn’t really bust, or has mental errors, and I’m pretty locked in when I’m out there. Just a real sure player, and whenever the plays come my way I’m going to make something happen.”

With Wilson’s contract now restructured, the Patriots’ salary cap — minus the yet-to-be-processed deals of ED Anfernee Jennings, OL Nick Leverett, and DL Armon Watts — stands at $55.78 million, per Miguel Benzan.