Patriots reportedly sign wide receiver K.J. Osborn in free agency

After not making any new additions to their roster over the last three days, the New England Patriots have finally gotten active in free agency again. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn has been signed by the team, according to a report by NFL Network.

The contract is for one year, via a follow-up report by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Financial terms have yet to become available.

Osborn, 26, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection out of Miami in the 2020 draft. Starting his career with the Minnesota Vikings, with whom he spent all four of his seasons as a pro, the 5-foot-11, 203-pound pass catcher saw action in a combined 60 regular season and playoff games.

Osborn caught 160 passes for a total of 1,865 yards and 16 touchdowns in those games. In addition, he also was used as a punt and kickoff returner by the Vikings.

Serving as a rotational WR2 and WR3, he ranked second in playing time among Minnesota’s wideouts during the 2023 season. Taking the field for 73.2 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, he finished with 48 receptions for 540 yards and three scores.

Osborn is the seventh player signed by the Patriots in free agency this week. He is the first wide receiver the WR-needy team brought aboard.