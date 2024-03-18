Kendrick Bourne gives promising update on his recovery from a torn ACL

The New England Patriots signing Kendrick Bourne to a three-year, $19.5 million contract extension last week was a vote of confidence in the wide receiver. Bourne, after all, is spending his offseason recovering from season-ending knee injury.

The Patriots’ leading receiver at the time, he suffered a torn ACL in late October against the Miami Dolphins. The injury forced him to undergo surgery, and put a question mark over his outlook heading toward free agency.

The team appears to feel good about his rehab, though, and Bourne himself also recently gave an encouraging update.

“OTAs, I will not be really out there, obviously, but then minicamp, I’m priming,” he said on a new episode of the Pats Interference podcast.

“That’s when I should be most primed-up, getting ready, kind of re-changing the oil, getting it going. And then training camp, I should be full-go. So, I’m excited for that. [...] Doctor gave me the full go, which is exciting. So, that is the plan and I’m looking to be out there. I’m really excited. I’m trying to get Comeback Player of the Year, baby.”

When Bourne had to be sent to injured reserve last October, he had led the Patriots with 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns. He was one of the few bright spots for the team on offense in 2023, and the hope is that he will re-gain his former under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

In order to do that, Bourne is pointing at two main areas he is focusing on. Besides the physical recovery from his torn ACL and subsequent surgery, he also is planning to mentally stay involved during the offseason workout program.

“Getting close with Alex, trying to get the playbook, knowing what I’m doing,” he said. “Kind of being around. I’m not going to not be present. I want to be there because it’s a new offense, our fourth new offense in four years from me. It’s kind of crazy but just attacking it head on, it’s a challenge.

“Just staying close to the coaches, the players and knowing my role, once I’m able to get back out there, so I’m not behind or anything like that. More mental thing for me right now and then when I’m ready to go putting it all together.”

With Jerod Mayo succeeding Bill Belichick as head coach, the Patriots are allowed to start their offseason workout program on April 1. Initially focusing only on strength and conditioning work, they will ramp up the intensive during organized team activities in late May. The action will culminate in mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

No dates have been announced yet, but Bourne’s big goal appears to be minicamp — the one big event on the spring workout calendar. Until then, he is focused on getting himself back into shape as well as possible.

“This month, next month I’ll be running,” he said. “Right now, I’m just building up strength, building my quads back up, building the muscles around my knee, glutes, to all help my knee just get the stress off. Thank God, it wasn’t a non-contact injury, so it wasn’t my running mechanics, which is a blessing. It was a contact [injury]. So, it wasn’t anything I was doing wrong mechanically.

“Those steps that I’m taking are good. Everything is kind of back to normal in a sense. It’s just relearning how to break down. My biggest thing is I can run right now. I can run full speed. I can jump. It’s just the landing and the stopping that I’m really focusing on right now. These first four months were really good for me [...] I really attacked and I can tell that I am ahead of schedule. I would honestly say if I wasn’t, if it sucked. But it’s been very positive.”