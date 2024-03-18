New England Patriots links 3/18/24 - Patriots free agency: Bring on the second wave

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Free Agent Tracker and Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar passes along the report that the Patriots added free-agent WR K.J. Osborn on a one-year deal.
- Evan Lazar’s Film Review: Breaking down Patriots signings K.J. Osborn, Antonio Gibson, Austin Hooper, and defensive additions.
- Evan Lazar tackles the Patriots Mailbag: Assessing the opening week of free agency, wide receiver options; More.
- Patriots All Access: Wrapping up first week of free agency; Behind the scenes at the NFL Combine. (19 min. video)
- Interviews: Hunter Henry (44 sec. video) - Jacoby Brissett (30 sec. video) - Josh Uche (55 sec. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: The Patriots’ fate hinges on a quarterback and the Draft; WR Calvin Ridley explained why he chose to go to the Titans; Pats’ free agent plan; Matt Judon’s deal; TE Austin Hooper, LB Sione Takitaki; RB Antonio Gibson; More.
- Steve Balestrieri’s Sunday Patriots News: Free agency, The Dynasty, Mock draft 1.0; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Eliot Wolf is a man of his (other) words!
- Andrew Callahan’s NFL notes: Grading all Patriots’ free-agent signings as the franchise looks to rebuild.
- Dan Kelley’s Patriots Football Daily: Kendrick Bourne believes in Bailey Zappe.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots mailbag: Would trading back solve Pats’ biggest issues?
- Karen Guregian gives us six Patriots takeaways from NFL free agency’s opening week.
- Ben Volin breaks down the top stories of a boring first week of NFL free agency. [Free]
- Mark Daniels notes WR K.J. Osborn has the versatility to line up outside and in the slot. Last year, according to Pro Football Focus, he played 556 snaps out wide compared to 262 snaps in the slot.
- Michael Hurley points out how the Patriots are awfully quiet in the offensive tackle market.
- Bernd Buchmasser notes 7 Patriots are still unsigned after the first week of NFL free agency, including Myles Bryant and Ezekiel Elliot.
- Michael Hurley reports the Patriots don’t appear to be pursuing WR Mike Williams in free agency.
- Conor Ryan weighs the pros and cons of New England trading down in this year’s draft.
- Tom E. Curran explains why trading their No. 3 draft pick is the best path for the Patriots.
- Harrison Reno feels that despite increased trade rumors, New England will likely take their next quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the Draft.
- Lauren Campbell tells us where things stand with contract talks for LB Matthew Judon, who is entering the last year of his contract.
- Matt Geagan says Mike Vrabel is reportedly joining the Browns as a consultant.
- Alex Barth’s Mock Draft Mailbag 1.0: It’s officially draft season.
- Phil Perry shares his latest seven-round Patriots mock draft: Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Murph break down the Pats’ first free-agent moves, the hits and misses in the first wave and analyze a pair of Patriots’ mock drafts. (36 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) WR K.J. Osborn agrees to sign with Patriots.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones calls trade a “mutual parting of ways” that “was the best decision for both of us”.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Nearing a loaded 2024 NFL Draft, Justin Fields and the 2021 QB class remind us the position is a crapshoot.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The 2021 quarterback first round officially becomes a disaster.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Free Agency 2024: What we know about every team after the initial wave; Plus, why it will be a big year for Will Levis, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Overreactions, reality checks after first week of free agency: Giants better off without Saquon Barkley?
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL free agency 2024: Best remaining free agents by position.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL free agency position-by-position signings: Biggest deals at QB, RB, WR, every major spot.
- Experts (ESPN) Breaking down the biggest running back deals of NFL free agency.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) The NFL keeps telling us running backs aren’t valuable. We keep loving them anyway.
- Gerry Dulac (Post-Gazette) Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles, ending an up-and-down tenure for the 1st-round pick. “In what was the fastest divorce from a No. 1 draft choice in nearly three decades, the Steelers traded Kenny Pickett after just two seasons as their starting quarterback — a surprising move brought about because of Pickett’s attitude and apparent unhappiness with the arrival of Russell Wilson.”
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Potential tampering by Eagles, Falcons is very different.
- Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots trade back but still land first-round QB. Pats pick Washington WR Rome Odunze at No. 11 and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 23.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick North Carolina QB Drake Maye.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jerry Thornton writes how the last two episodes of ‘The Dynasty’ complete the hatchet job on Bill Belichick.
- Nick Faria explains why the Patriots’ biggest problem is Robert Kraft’s anti-Belichick ‘Dynasty’ blame.
- Dan Kelley picks the top 10 performances in “The Dynasty” docuseries.
- Mike Kadlick reacts to ‘The Dynasty: Episode 9 and Episode 10.
- Alex Barth picks the top 6 quotes from The Dynasty: Part 9 and Part 10.
- Patriots.com Dynasty Documentary recap, Episodes 9 & 10. (23.35 min. video)
