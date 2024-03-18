Even though the New England Patriots made their seventh signing of the week on Sunday night — adding wide receiver K.J. Osborn on a one-year deal — the unmistakable truth is that NFL free agency is already starting to wind down. The first and second waves are over, even though some quality players remain on the open market to get picked up.

Among those still available are several ex-Patriots. In total, seven of the club’s originally 22 free agents remain unaccounted for as of Monday morning. Some of them appear to be candidates to eventually return to the team, while others look like long shots.

Let’s get to meet them.

Patriots free agents

OT Trent Brown (UFA): The Patriots’ former starting tackle already hinted at a departure through free agency. Whether that will really happen remains to be seen, though. Fact is, after all, that New England still faces question marks at the position and Brown — if healthy and fully committed — is arguably the best option available at the moment. | Profile

CB Myles Bryant (UFA): Possibly the most realistic candidate to be re-signed by the team, Bryant is on the open market for the first time since entering the league as an undrafted rookie in 2020. Lining up primarily in the slot but also having experience in other spots in the secondary, the 26-year-old was on the field for almost three fourths of New England’s defensive snaps last season — most among the team’s cornerbacks. | Profile

ST Cody Davis (UFA): Davis, who will turn 35 in June, has played a valuable role on special teams since his arrival in 2020. There are multiple factors seemingly working against a return: his age, his role decreasing down the stretch in 2023, and a new coaching staff seemingly focused on getting the team younger. | Profile

RB Ezekiel Elliott (UFA): The veteran running back remains unsigned after leading the Patriots in carries, receptions and scrimmage yards last season. New England did already invest in one running back, signing Antonio Gibson to a three-year deal, but could still benefit from improved depth at the position. As of early last week, however, there were no talks between player and team about a reunion. | Profile

LB Terez Hall (RFA): The Patriots decided against tendering Hall as a restricted free agent before last Wednesday’s deadline, meaning he entered the market. While a return is theoretically possible, it appears unlikely at this point in time. | Profile

WR Tre Nixon (ERFA): Nixon, a 2021 seventh-round draft pick, is in the same basic boat as Terez Hall. He too was not tendered by the club, albeit as an exclusive rights free agent, and remains unsigned on the open market. Given that the Patriots didn’t even sign him to a minimum deal, a return also does not appear to be in the cards. | Profile

OT Riley Reiff (UFA): Reiff looked suspect at times in training camp last summer, had two separate stints on injured reserve later on, and all in all appeared in just one game for the Patriots. Add the fact that he is 35 and you get a recipe that points more toward retirement than re-signing in New England. | Profile

The list of remaining free agents does include some noteworthy names, but realistically only a handful of those players — if any — will be back with the Patriots in 2024. As noted above, Myles Bryant appears to be the safest bet at this point in time but even he is still unsigned as of Monday morning.