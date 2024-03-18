Michael Onwenu reportedly expected to stay at right tackle moving forward

In his four seasons in the NFL, Michael Onwenu has shown that he can play left guard, right guard, and right tackle at a starter-caliber level. Moving forward, however, the New England Patriots are done moving him around: he is the team’s right tackle of the future.

According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team has decided to keep Onwenu in that spot after he started the final 11 games of the 2023 season there.

A sixth-round draft pick out of the University of Michigan in 2020, Onwenu entered the NFL primarily as a guard prospect. From early on in his rookie season, however, the Patriots were comfortable using him in different spots up front just to get him on the field: he lined up as a blocking tight end, as a guard, and as a traditional tackle.

Over the next four years, he appeared in 65 combined regular season and playoff games with 56 starts — all while continuing to move around the line. In total, he has seen 1,548 offensive snaps at tackle and 1,827 more on the interior of the offensive line.

Coming off the final year of his rookie contract, Onwenu was re-signed by the Patriots to a three-year, $57 million deal. In terms of average annual value, the pact made him the second-highest paid left guard in football, the third-highest paid right guard, and the fourth-highest paid right tackle.

It appears that the right tackle spot is where he will spend his time moving forward. As a consequence, 2023 fourth-round draft pick Sidy Sow appears set to remain at right guard — a position the youngster played admirably over the course of his 13 starts last year.

Nominally, other starting spots up front will be handled by David Andrews (center) and Cole Strange (left guard). With Strange coming off season-ending knee injury, however, his outlook for the early parts of 2024 is unclear. The same is true for the left tackle spot altogether, where incumbent starter Trent Brown remains unsigned as a free agent.