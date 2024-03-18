The New England Patriots have set a tentative schedule for their 2024 offseason workout program, the team announced on Monday.

One of eight teams to see a change at the head coaching position this year, the Patriots are allowed to start things off earlier than the rest of the league. The first day when they can begin the offseason preparation at their facility is April 1.

From that point on, the Patriots will go through the standard ramp-up period during the spring, including 10 organized team activities from mid-May to early June as well as a three-day mandatory minicamp in mid-June. With the exception of that minicamp, the entire workout program is voluntary to attend.

In full, New England’s spring calendar looks as follows:

First Day: April 1

April 1 Rookie minicamp: May 10-11

May 10-11 Organized Team Activities: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6-7

May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6-7 Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

The offseason program, as collectively bargained between league and players union, will consist of three phases.

The first of those, set to being in April, is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning work, and rehabilitation. No team drills or practices of any kind are permitted over those two weeks.

Starting with Phase 2 in May, the Patriots can begin holding individual and group instructions and drills over a three-week period. Additionally, offensive players will be allowed to line up across from other offensive players, and defensive players will be permitted to do the same on their side of the ball.

The third phase, meanwhile, will cover the final four weeks of offseason workouts. The team can hold 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, but neither full pads nor any live contact will be allowed. Those will not make their return until training camp in late July.

Along the way, the Patriots will open their doors for the media on multiple occasions, and more often than they have in the past.

They will make one or two players available either before or after workout sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the offseason program, for example. In addition, media members will be allowed to attend the second rookie minicamp session on May 11 — an unprecedented level of access in recent team history.

On top of it all, the OTA practices on May 20 and 29 and June 3 and 7 will also be open. The same is true for all three days of minicamp.

Furthermore, the team announced that new head coach Jerod Mayo will participate in the AFC coaches’ breakfast at the annual NFL meetings in Orlando, FL, on March 25. Director of scouting Eliot Wolf, meanwhile, will hold a pre-draft press conference on April 18.

While there will be increased media access this offseason, allowing for more transparency and improved insight into the rebuilding team, fans themselves will have to wait before they can first lay their eyes on the 2024 Patriots. As usual, the start of camp in late July will be the first opportunity for fans to see the team in person.