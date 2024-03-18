Antonio Gibson looking forward to ‘fresh start’ with the Patriots

After being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Antonio Gibson’s career got off to a strong start in Washington. That consisted of starting 24 games throughout his first two seasons and running for over 1,800 yards and 18 touchdowns.

But after the team drafted running back Brian Robinson Jr. entering the 2022 season, Gibson’s role reduced and he started just eight total games over the past two years.

Now after inking a three-year contract with the New England Patriots in free agency, the back is ready for his fresh start.

“I feel like a fresh start was needed,” he told reporters on a conference call Monday. “Things kinda went a little south for me, like my back end two years and I felt like I was still able to play. Just things didn’t work out that way and no disrespect to anybody but I feel like here a fresh start, new faces, just to start all over in front of new coaches, prove myself again, and get out there and compete with the guys.”

Gibson now joins a running back room that is led by Rhamondre Stevenson. While he is set to slot in behind New England’s top back, Gibson is not ready to pigeonhole himself into a third-down back role.

“I want to compete, just the same as everybody else. I feel like that’s only gonna make the running back room better,” he said. “Like I said, I’m not here to step on anybody’s toes. But at the end of the day, we have to compete and I’m not just here to take the back seat. So, I feel like we can do a lot of great things together.”

The duo projects to be a strong pair, especially due to Gibson’s breakaway speed and ability as a pass catcher — as he originally played wide receiver until coming into the league.

“I can be lined up outside and still run routes,” Gibson, whose caught 172 passes in his career, said. “I can catch out of the backfield and who’s to say a lot of guys can catch out of the backfield. But like I said, I feel like where it separates is that I can line up outside and run routes.”

His ability as a runner should not be underrated either, especially as he should be a strong fit in offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s projected zone run scheme.

“A wide zone — just to be able to stretch the defense and it’s kind of up to you and the o-line,” Gibson said. “Kind of pick and choose if they’re overflowing, you cut up, if not, you get to the edge and it’s so many in between that you can go from there.”

Beyond his skillset seemingly set to be a strong fit in New England’s new offense, Gibson is ready to contribute in any way possible.

“[I'm] just the guy who’s able to make plays,” he said Monday. “I can run the ball. I can catch the ball. You can line me up outside and [expletive], I could block too. So, you know, whatever you need, I can get it done.”