Former Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown visiting Bengals, per report

Trent Brown’s first visit of March will arrive in the AFC North.

The Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to meet with the veteran offensive tackle on Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Free-agent OT Trent Brown is scheduled to travel tonight to Cincinnati to meet Tuesday with the Bengals, who lost OT Jonah Williams in free agency to the Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2024

Brown, 30, had his contract with the New England Patriots void without an extension in February. The move made him an unrestricted free agent as the new league year opened, leaving $2.04 million behind in the form of signing bonus proration.

He told SiriusXM NFL Radio last week that both sides were “looking in different directions” entering 2024.

The No. 244 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft initially landed in Foxborough via trade after spending three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Starting every game at left tackle from the 2018 opener up through Super Bowl LIII, Brown departed for the Las Vegas Raiders the next spring on a four-year, $66 million contract. Pro Bowl honors followed. He would make his way back midway through that pact, however, as selections in the fifth and seventh rounds changed hands.

In his second stint with the Patriots, Brown started 33 of his 37 appearances. The 6-foot-8 product of Georgia Military College and the University of Florida saw $2 million in incentives added to his deal last September, bringing the max value of 2023 to $13 million. But the 4-13 campaign would span 11 games while dealing with knee, ankle, hand and chest injuries in addition to an illness.

He played 55 percent of the offensive snaps over that span, entering a rotation off the blindside of the line in November.

New England tendered Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and added veteran bookend Chukwuma Okorafor to the depth chart prior to the official start of free agency. The organization went on to retain right guard-turned-right tackle Mike Onwenu on a three-year, $57 million deal.