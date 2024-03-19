New England Patriots links 3/19/24 - Pats’ free agency: Where’s the buzz?

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Mayo, Wolf look to establish culture. By re-signing many of their own players, the Patriots will look to build a strong culture inside the locker room in Jerod Mayo’s first season in New England.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots trade down?
- Evan Lazar highlights Antonio Gibson on Coach Mayo, Jacoby Brissett, and what he’ll bring to the offensive backfield.
- Press Conference: Antonio Gibson. (11 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Taylor Kyles reports the upcoming key Patriots dates ahead: March 25th, 2024 Annual NFL Meetings.
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots announced a new detail for their Tom Brady ceremony in June. Brady’s ceremony will take place at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Patriots will hold their second of three mandatory minicamp practices earlier that day. It will be a ticketed event, but information on tickets has not yet been made available.
- Jerry Thornton says the major takeaway from Patriots free agency is to get used to below-averageness. We’re gonna be here a while.
- Andy Hart acknowledges the disappointment that’s taken hold these days in terms of the Patriots approach to free agency, but adds that quantity over supposed quality in free agency has worked before in New England.
- WBZ NewsRadio interviewed fans to get reactions to the Patriots’ offseason moves. “No flavor.”
- Zolak & Bertrand talk about how the lack of buzz is the only buzz around the Patriots.
- Matt Dolloff suggests there’s still a way for the Patriots to make a splash.
- Matt Dolloff talks about a new report that indicates a possible plan for the Patriots and the 3rd pick in the draft.
- Darren Hartwell passes along an Albert Breer report that the Patriots have rebuffed teams looking to trade up for the No. 3 pick.
- Richie Whitt highlights draft gurus Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates, who believe the Patriots will draft Drake Maye despite some troublesome “chatter” about the North Carolina quarterback.
- Alex Barth previews the quarterbacks in this year’s draft, putting the players in tiers from the top of the board all the way down to UDFAs.
- Karen Guregian explains why Stephon Gilmore would be a good fit to return to the Patriots, even at 34. The team could use another boundary corner and he’d be the perfect mentor for the Pats’ young CBs.
- Mike D’Abate notes that New England is reportedly opting to keep starting right tackle Mike Onwenu in place, opting not to move him to right guard.
- Chris Mason hears from WR Antonio Gibson on how Jerod Mayo’s “one of the guys” demeanor jumped out to him on his trip to Foxborough.
- Doug Kyed issues his latest Patriots 2024 NFL mock draft: Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Phil Perry lays out how the Patriots can bolster key positions in a new seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick UNC QB Drake Maye at No. 3.
- Mike Kadlick’s post-free agency frenzy Patriots mock draft. Pats trade out of No. 3, take Penn State OT Olu Fashanu at No. 11.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate discusses the addition of WR K.J. Osborn and whether a Christian Barmore extension is next. (21.44 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) 2024 free agency grades for all 32 teams. Patriots: B+.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) Best available 2024 NFL free agents: Trent Brown, Chase Young and more.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking best situations for rookie QBs since 2000; Chicago and New England have set their future rookie QB up for success.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL free agent matchmaker: Ryan Tannehill to Broncos, Odell Beckham Jr. to Jets, other big-name fits.
- Matt Verderame (SI) 10 best signings in free agency. No Pats.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Antonio Gibson: Jerod Mayo has a “different vibe” than other head coaches.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) OT Trent Brown to visit Bengals on Tuesday.
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) Five takeaways from the first wave of 2024 NFL free agency.
- Gilberto Manzano NFL Free Agency 2024 winners and losers after Week 1.
- Staff (PFF) 2024 NFL draft profiles: PFF’s top 300 draft prospects.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) 2024 NFL Draft: Ranking RB prospects, No. 1 to 29.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) Three-round 2024 NFL mock draft. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0. Pats pick LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) NFL mock draft. Pats trade out of No. 3, pick Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga at No. 11.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA president Jalen Reeves-Maybin on possibility of 18 games: “When that time comes, we’ll address that.”
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jon Lyons shares 65 thoughts on the Dynasty from start to finish. 5. While I don’t think it was a “hit piece” against Belichick, there were times it could have been a bit more fair to him. That is detailed below.
