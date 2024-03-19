The New England Patriots have to answer a fundamental question as they embark on rebuilding their offense: Do they start with the quarterback, or do they first address the other spots around the most important position on the field before investing in one?

There are arguments in both directions, but it appears the team has zeroed in on its approach. The first step will seemingly be to address the QB vacancy, and then the other pieces will fall into place at a later point.

How do we know? The Patriots have seemingly not shown any desire to trade out of their current draft slot at No. 3 overall — prime real estate if they want to add one of the top quarterback prospects available in this year’s class. According to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the organization has shown “no appetite” to trade its pick:

[A]ssuming the Bears, Commanders and Patriots stay put and draft quarterbacks—zero of the three have shown an appetite for trading one of those picks—McCarthy is not just worthy of being, at worst, the fourth QB off the board, but maybe someone worth moving up for.

The Patriots have been the subject of trade speculation throughout the offseason. Not only do they have several holes all over their offense, they also might have a willing trade partner in the equally quarterback-needy Minnesota Vikings.

However, it looks increasingly likely that New England will not entertain any trade offers and instead stay put. Doing so would allow the club to select one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft.

While USC’s Caleb Williams is likely headed to the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall, one of North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels would then be available in the third spot, with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy also a dark-horse candidate. One of those three ending up in New England seems like a relatively safe bet at this point in time.

The Patriots are in need to address their quarterback spot after ending the Mac Jones era with a 4-13 record and him getting benched in favor of backup Bailey Zappe. The former first-round draft pick Jones has since been traded to Jacksonville, with Zappe also not showing much that would suggest he can be a long-term solution.

The team did sign veteran Jacoby Brissett in free agency, but he too appears to be little more than a bridge option. All things point toward the Patriots adding their next QB in the draft, and with the third overall pick.