Patriots announce date and time for Tom Brady Hall of Fame induction ceremony

When the New England Patriots welcomed long-time starting quarterback Tom Brady back at Gillette Stadium for last September’s season opener, team owner Robert Kraft had a surprise announcement in store. The traditional four-year waiting period for players to enter the franchise Hall of Fame would be waived, allowing Brady to enter in 2024.

On Monday, the Patriots announced the date and time for that induction ceremony. The legendary QB will receive the famous red jacket and take his rightful place among the greatest players in team history on Wednesday, June 12.

That day at 7 p.m. ET, a ticketed ceremony inside Gillette Stadium will be held in Brady’s honor.

“Patriots fans didn’t get an opportunity to appropriately thank Tom when he left,” Kraft said back in September. “I wanted to give them that opportunity. Unfortunately, a halftime ceremony just doesn’t provide enough time to honor Tommy the way he deserves.”

A sixth-round draft pick out of the University of Michigan in 2000, Brady took over as New England’s starter the following year following an in-season injury suffered by incumbent Drew Bledsoe. He never looked back, and in just his 17th career start led the Patriots to their first ever Super Bowl win.

Over the following two decades, the partnership of Brady and head coach Bill Belichick allowed the Patriots to add five more championships and establish themselves as the first dynasty of the NFL’s salary cap era. When Brady left New England following the 2019 season, he not only did so as a franchise legend but the most successful QB in league history.

He only kept adding to his legendary résumé during a three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning his seventh Super Bowl ring in 2020. Brady announced his retirement from pro football in February 2023, seven months before the Patriots welcomed him back at Gillette Stadium.

In June, when he will become the 35th person enshrined into the Patriots Hall of Fame, his former home arena is expected to be filled to the last seat.