The New England Patriots are already in the middle of a franchise-altering offseason. They have a new head coach, restructured their front office, and are expected to overhaul their roster from the top down.

Free agency will be a key part of this process. And while adding external players to the mix will undoubtably happen, there are also quite a few in-house free agents to be taken care of. In total, 22 are headed toward the open market this spring and in need of a new contract.

Among them is offensive lineman Riley Reiff, the next player in our free agency profile series.

Hard facts

Name: Riley Reiff

Position: Offensive lineman

Opening day age: 35 (12/1/1988)

Size: 6’6”, 310 lbs

Jersey number: 74

Free agency status: Unrestricted free agent

Experience

A three-time state champion wrestler in high school, Reiff ended up committing to Iowa where he put himself on the NFL radar. He was selected 23rd overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions but became a full-time starter the following season at left tackle.

Reiff was a staple on Detroit’s line at both left and right tackle over the next four seasons, but departed for division rival, Minnesota Vikings, once he hit free agency. He signed on as the team's starting left tackle, a spot he drew 58 starts at over the next four years.

After he was released following the 2020 season, Reiff latched on with the Cincinnati Bengals. He served as Joe Burrow’s starting right tackle and started 12 games before an injury prematurely ended his season. Cincinnati opted not to bring the veteran back, leading Reiff to a sign a one-year deal with the Bears where he played just 55 percent of their offensive snaps.

2023 review

Stats: 1 games (0 starts) | 45 offensive snaps | 1 hurry allowed

Season recap: After suffering a knee injury in the preseason finale, Reiff began the regular season on injured reserve. He eventually returned in Week 5 where he played 45 snaps at guard, but suffered a set back that resulted in him landing back on IR. Reiff eventually returned to practice, but was never activated — due to another setback — which ended his season.

Free agency preview

What is his contract history? Reiff’s fifth-year option was picked up by the Lions after playing on his initial rookie contract. Then hitting free agency, he inked a five-year, $58.75 million contract with the Vikings. After being released in 2021, he signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Bengals and then another one-year pact, worth $3 million, with the Bears the following offseason. Reaching free agency yet again, he then signed with New England for one season with a contract value of $5 million.

Which teams might be in the running? NFL teams are always looking for offensive line depth in today’s league. Staying within the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are two teams that could be partaking in that search. Reiff could also look into contenders in the NFC such as the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys as teams that could look to add to their interior.

Why should he be expected back? While Reiff projects more as a guard at this point in his career, he has the experience out on the edge that could be a factor in a desperate situation. With Cole Strange’s status also unknown after a late season injury, Reiff could provide depth along the inside and a veteran voice in a young offensive line room.

Why should he be expected to leave? After playing just one game last season, New England needs more reliability along the offensive line. And at 35 years old, Reiff may call it a career or search for a contender next season.

What is his projected free agency outcome? At 35 years old coming off a season in which he battled injuries, it would be no surprise to see Reiff hang up his cleats. If he does decide to return, however, it would likely come on another low-dollar one-year deal outside of New England.

What do you think about Riley Reiff heading into free agency? Will the Patriots try to keep him around? Or will they want to go in a different direction at cornerback? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.