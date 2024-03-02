Ex-Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord joining Giants, per report

After six seasons working in the New England Patriots’ kicking game, Cam Achord will be moving to the NFC East.

The New York Giants plan to hire the 37-year-old as an assistant, according to a report Friday from Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Arriving in Foxborough in 2018, Achord was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2020 following Joe Judge’s departure to East Rutherford. The Super Bowl LIII champion remained in that role through last year’s 4-13 campaign, which saw his group finish 28th in DVOA and 13th in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings.

In February, Jeremy Springer was introduced as New England’s next special teams coordinator under head coach Jerod Mayo. And alongside him, the organization has added special teams assistant coach Tom Quinn along with Coby Tippett as a special teams coaching assistant and quality control coach.

Achord will now join Giants head coach Brian Daboll’s staff, which had an opening after previous special teams assistant Mike Adams shifted to assistant secondary coach.

Prior to entering the NFL ranks, Achord, a Belhaven University alum, earned his master’s degree at Southern Miss while serving as a graduate assistant from 2010 through 2012. He would spend the subsequent five years at Southwest Mississippi Community College, ending his tenure as offensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, quarterbacks coach, running backs coach and tight ends coach in 2017.