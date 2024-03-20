What Trent Brown signing with the Bengals in free agency means for the Patriots

The writing was on the wall, and on Tuesday it became official: Trent Brown would not be back as a starting offensive tackle for the New England Patriots in 2024. The veteran lineman, who had started a combined 53 games in two separate stints with the club, will join the Cincinnati Bengals on a reported one-year contract.

The move did not come unexpectedly, but it still has an impact on the Patriots moving forward. Let’s assess.

There was fire behind all the smoke

The relationship between the Patriots and Brown wasn’t the best in 2024, which very much was confirmed when the veteran tackle said that both he and the club would be looking in “different directions” in free agency. Nonetheless, there was a belief that maybe the two would be able to get on the same page again with New England now under new leadership and the offensive tackle market looking less attractive by the day.

However, it turns out there was definitive fire where that smoke was coming from. As a consequence, Brown is now off to Cincinnati.

Left tackle is a major area of need

To be fair, that would have been the case even if the Patriots had re-signed Brown. Turning 31 next month and with an extensive injury history, the odds of him going wire-to-wire during the 2024 season — let alone being a long-term solution at a premier position — would have appeared to be relatively slim to begin with.

Now, the bandaid is officially off and the Patriots in need of a new left tackle. At the moment, the top option appears to be free agency acquisition Chukwuma Okorafor with Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott and Vederian Lowe also factoring into the mix.

While there is a chance that Okorafor and/or Anderson surprise in a starting capacity, the Patriots’ best bet at the position appears to be an early-round draft choice. Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and Penn State’s Olu Fashanu are the top options available in the early first round, with Arizona’s Joe Morgan, Houston’s Patrick Paul and Yale’s Kiran Amegadjie as potentially attractive Day 2 targets.

The O-line stability takes a hit

Had Brown re-joined the Patriots, they would have been in a position to retain their best starting five from a year ago: Brown at left tackle, with Cole Strange, David Andrews, Sidy Sow and Michael Onwenu manning the other spots. That will obviously not happen now, and is not the only area of uncertainty up front for New England.

Strange, after all, suffered a season-ending knee injury in December and is not guaranteed to be ready for the start of the season. Following a season of musical chairs up front, the team’s entire left side might look different to start 2024.

Brown will factor into the compensatory mix, theoretically

While the full details of his contract will determine whether he will qualify as a compensatory free agent or not, the assumption is that Brown will (starting-caliber tackles tend to get compensated fairly well even after disappointing seasons). If so, he will factor into the Patriots’ outlook for 2025.

However, as things currently stand, the team still is in the red in that regard. According to Over the Cap, the Patriots have gained six qualifying CFAs compared to only two they have lost. Brown would increase that second number to three, but that would still leave New England four players short of even being in position to earn one additional draft pick next year.

And looking at the list of remaining free agents, it seems unlikely the Patriots will get to that point.